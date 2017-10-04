    Alex Morgan Escorted Out of Epcot Center for Conduct

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    SAN JOSE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Alex Morgan #13 of United States of America in action against Romania at Avaya Stadium on November 10, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    United States women's national team forward Alex Morgan was reportedly kicked out of a bar at Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

    According to TMZ Sports, Morgan was with a group, including several MLS players, that was "partying at a pub in the U.K. section of Epcot Center when things got rowdy inside."

    Citing an Orange County Sheriff's Office report, the Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported Morgan and Orlando City Soccer Club players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among six people kicked off the premises and accused of trespass.

    The report also states those in Morgan's party were "impaired and verbally aggressive."

    "I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures," the incident report read, per DelGallo. "She appeared to be highly impaired.”

    Charges were not filed.

    The Orlando City Soccer Club provided a statement to DelGallo following the incident:

    "The Orlando City SC organization is aware of a situation that occurred at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department. The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred."

    Prior to the incident, Morgan posted a photo on Instagram from Epcot with the caption: "Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big."

    The 28-year-old, who plays for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, has scored 77 goals in 130 career appearances for the women's national team and was an integral member of the side's triumphant run at the 2015 World Cup.

