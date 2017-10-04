    Dan Hughes Reportedly Named Seattle Storm Head Coach

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, San Antonio Stars coach Dan Hughes watches the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Hughes is coming back to the WNBA as coach of the Seattle Storm, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2017, because the team has not announced the move. Hughes spent 11 years as coach and general manager for San Antonio, guiding the Stars to six postseason appearances before retiring after the 2016 season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    The Seattle Storm will reportedly name Dan Hughes as their new head coach, according to the Associated Press' Doug Feinberg.

    Hughes will reportedly replace Jenny Boucek, who was fired Aug. 10 following a 10-16 start to the season that included four straight losses between July 30 and Aug. 8.

    Boucek was replaced by interim head coach Gary Kloppenburg, who led the Storm to a 5-3 finish that preceded a 79-69 first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

    Hughes, a 16-year WNBA head coach, most recently served as the San Antonio Stars' boss from 2005-2016.

    During that 11-year stretch, Hughes helped transform the franchise from a Western Conference also-ran into a title contender. The Stars' high point came in 2008, when they went 24-10 and captured a Western Conference title.

    However, the Stars came up short in the WNBA Finals and were swept by the Detroit Shock in three games.

    The Stars recorded losing records in five of their next seven seasons, and Hughes proceeded to step down following a 7-26 campaign in 2016.

    Now headed to the Pacific Northwest, Hughes—who owns a .453 career winning percentagewill be in charge of trying to help the Storm snare their first winning season since 2011.

