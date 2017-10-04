Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

David Richard/Associated Press

When deciding whom to start and sit every week, it's important to consider two factors.

First, is the player in question going to receive a fair share of targets and touches? For example, a wide receiver who only sees three or four targets per game isn't an ideal option to fill a spot

Second, does the player have a good matchup? For example, using any running back against the Denver Broncos is a dicey proposition this year, as they've allowed just 2.4 yards per carry.

We'll consider both notes as Week 5 advice is offered below on three players to consider starting and sitting this week.

Start 'Em

Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson

In Week 3, Duke Johnson led the Cleveland Browns in receptions and receiving yards (six and 81). Last Sunday, Johnson was the leading pass-catcher (nine).

Oddly enough, Cleveland's best receiver might be its backup running back at this point, especially with Corey Coleman out with an injury and veteran Kenny Britt struggling.

We may see more of the same production against the New York Jets, who have allowed 4.7 yards per carry (27th of 32 NFL teams) and 57.1 receiving yards per game to the position, per Football Outsiders.

If the Browns fall behind early, Johnson will be utilized more in the pass game to keep the team alive, but even if the game is more competitive he could still be called upon to keep the chains moving.

Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out with a back injury for at least two weeks, so the Silver and Black may rely more heavily on running back Marshawn Lynch and the running game to get them through their star signal-caller's absence.

A date with the struggling Baltimore Ravens, who have been outscored 70-16 in their last two games, could be a good matchup for Lynch. Baltimore's run defense is struggling without defensive tackle Brandon Williams (it is currently ranked 20th in the NFL), and the offense is having trouble sustaining drives.

Therefore, Oakland could have the ball often, leading to a productive day from Lynch.

New York Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

The Cleveland Browns have allowed 72.2 yards per game to tight ends this season, per Football Outsiders, so New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins could be in line for a big day.

Seferian-Jenkins has enjoyed an efficient start to his season, catching nine of 10 targets after his first two games.

The Jets would be wise to attack the Browns defense with the tight end, as Cleveland gave up two touchdowns in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jesse James, eight catches and 91 yards in Week 2 to the Baltimore Ravens' Benjamin Watson and another two touchdowns last week to the Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Kroft.

It's not a coincidence: Cleveland has serious problems defending the tight end, so Seferian-Jenkins could be the play this week.

Sit 'Em

Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper

A few positive notes to start about Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper: First, he just turned 23 years old in June, and second, he amassed over 1,000 receiving yards in his age-21 and age-22 seasons.

That being said, Cooper's 2017 campaign has been a big disappointment by any standard, as drops have plagued his year. Thus far, Cooper has caught just 38.7 percent of the passes thrown his way. He also has just one touchdown after four games.

The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL against No. 1 wide receivers (and No. 3 against No. 2 wideouts), per Football Outsiders, and they are No. 2 in pass defense overall. Given the aforementioned success Oakland may find on the ground, Cooper could have a quiet game.

New York Jets RB Bilal Powell

As bad as the Cleveland Browns have been this season, their run defense has been one of the best units in the game, allowing just 3.0 yards per carry, which is good enough for third in the NFL.

The way to beat Cleveland is through the air, as the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals showed in the last two weeks while scoring 31 points each against the Browns.

Powell can accrue some yardage through the pass game, but on paper, it looks like he'll struggle between and around the tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

The logic here is simple: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has a date with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, one of the NFL's best defensive players.

The edge also goes to Peterson in this one-on-one showdown. According to Football Outsiders, the Cardinals have allowed just 31.9 yards per game to No. 1 wide receivers this season.

Jeffery is also off to a slow start, as he's caught just 17 of the 34 passes thrown his way. The target share will always be there, so Jeffery could bounce back and have a better campaign, but this week doesn't look promising.