WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

Credit: WWE.com

Adding Enzo Amore to the cruiserweight division has certainly led to more exposure for 205 Live, but the addition of Kalisto makes the show feel complete.

Many have been wondering why the masked Superstar wasn't part of the division from the start, but giving him a grand introduction was definitely a better way to go.

Most of the cruiserweights came into WWE with the Cruiserweight Classic as the only type of WWE match on their resume. Kalisto has held tag and singles titles, so he has name recognition.

Amore is transitioning into his role as a heel well, and now he has a hero who didn't give up his chance at a title shot by attacking the champion two weeks ago.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.