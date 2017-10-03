WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3October 3, 2017
Adding Enzo Amore to the cruiserweight division has certainly led to more exposure for 205 Live, but the addition of Kalisto makes the show feel complete.
Many have been wondering why the masked Superstar wasn't part of the division from the start, but giving him a grand introduction was definitely a better way to go.
Most of the cruiserweights came into WWE with the Cruiserweight Classic as the only type of WWE match on their resume. Kalisto has held tag and singles titles, so he has name recognition.
Amore is transitioning into his role as a heel well, and now he has a hero who didn't give up his chance at a title shot by attacking the champion two weeks ago.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari
- WWE gave Kalisto his old music back. It's better because it encourages more crowd participation.
- Amore stole his shirt from Mike Kanellis' bag.
- Kalisto's ring jacket makes him look like a superhero. Maybe that's what he was going for.
- Daivari's pulling on the rope and letting it hit Kalisto in the face was a creative bit of offense.
Kalisto opened the show with a promo, talking about how joining 205 Live is the opportunity of a lifetime because he will get to work with the hardest-working guys in the business.
It took about two minutes before Enzo Amore came out to insult the newest member of the division. He mocked Kalisto's ring jacket and mask.
This was another solid performance from Enzo as the new villain of 205 Live. Kalisto reminded everyone how the champion won his title, just in case anyone forgot he was a cheater.
Amore introduced Ariya Daivari as the Persian version of Drake despite having insulted his fake Versace shirts Monday on Raw.
This match was exactly what you would expect. Daivari got in a few shots, but ultimately, Kalisto rebounded and hit a few high-flying moves to get the win. This was better than most of Daivari's matches, and some of the credit for that goes to Kalisto for making it competitive.
Grade: C+
Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali
- Anyone who regularly reads these recaps knows I was not a fan of Gulak's gimmick at first. However, he has worked hard over the past few months and turned this into something with real entertainment value. He won me over.
- It was nice to see Gulak display more of the technical ability we saw him use during the CWC. He is an amazing worker who doesn't get enough opportunities to show it.
- Most of the crowd had no interest in grunting with Tozawa after he tried to do it three or four times.
Drew Gulak delivered another stump speech about changing the face of 205 Live since before Amore and Kalisto were brought in.
He continued his PowerPoint presentation from slide No. 8, which said there will no longer be flipping off the top rope under his regime.
Mustafa Ali cut him off before he could even get to a second slide. These two feuded back when Gulak first began this character, so they have built up some decent chemistry.
Akira Tozawa watched from the stage as the match progressed. Ali made sure to do a flip right in front of Gulak to get under his skin.
This bout lasted longer than expected, so they were able to take their time and put on a good performance. Even though it would have made more sense to have Gulak win, Ali got the victory with his patented reverse 450 splash.
Grade: B-
Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher
- Kendrick gave an interview before the match and said he regretted being part of the mob who attacked Amore on Raw two weeks ago.
- WWE should get Gallagher some new music if he is going to play a villain.
- Having Gallagher wear his regular clothes instead of his striped trunks makes it much easier to take him seriously as a dangerous competitor. He might not want to wear the tie, though.
Before the match took place, Cedric Alexander attacked The Brian Kendrick backstage, focusing specifically on Kendrick's knee. This was a pre-emptive measure to make sure his match against Jack Gallagher was fair.
Alexander and Gallagher are two guys who pride themselves on creative offense, but all they wanted to do was throw punches and hurt each other as quickly as possible.
This was our first chance to see Gallagher work a full match as a heel, and he showed real potential in his new role. He was more vicious and didn't rely on a bunch of tricks to mess with his opponent.
Gentleman Jack tried to bring his umbrella into the match, but Alexander took it from him and got himself disqualified by using it against Gallagher.
This was absolutely the right call to keep this feud going. The post-match fight outside the ring helped sell how personal this feud has become in a such a short time. Kendrick limped to the ring, but he was too late to prevent Alexander from hitting a flying knee from the top rope.
Grade: B
