Yankees P, Las Vegas Native Chasen Shreve Throws Out 1st Pitch of Wild Card Game

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve threw out the first pitch before Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game between his team and the Minnesota Twins, which was notable because he is a Las Vegas native.

Delia Enriquez of Bronx Pinstripes reported the news and called it a "very nice touch" after the shootings in Las Vegas.

Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Emanuella Grinberg of CNN reported at least 59 people died and more than 500 were hurt when Stephen Paddock fired at a country music festival from the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday.

Shreve isn't the only notable MLB player who hails from Las Vegas. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper do as well, and both reacted to the tragedy on Twitter:

According to Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News, Shreve said some of his friends were in attendance at the concert but were uninjured.

"I don't think I've digested it yet," Shreve said, per Mazzeo. "It's just tragic. I'm just happy that everyone I know is OK."