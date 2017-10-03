Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers are 8-0 straight up in their last eight meetings with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but only 4-4 against the spread as the great equalizer has taken its toll.

The national champions face a three-touchdown spread for Saturday afternoon's homecoming date with the Deacons at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 23-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 42.7-20.4 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Wake Forest Demon Deacons can cover the spread

Wake Forest just suffered its first loss of this season, a tough 26-19 decision to Florida State last week.

The Deacons led the Seminoles 12-3 in the second quarter, and 19-16 midway through the fourth. But, with the game tied at 19-19, Wake Forest gave up a 40-yard touchdown pass with just under a minute to go. The Deacons then drove from their own 16-yard line to the FSU 38, but a Hail Mary in the end zone fell unanswered.

On the day, Wake Forest outgained Florida State 367-270. Senior quarterback John Wolford, who owns an 8:1 touchdowns/interceptions ratio this season, threw for 271 yards, while freshman wide receiver Greg Dortch caught 10 balls for 110 yards. The Deacons defense also recorded five sacks and 17 tackles for losses.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

However, two Wake turnovers—one deep in their own territory, one deep in Seminoles country—basically cost them six points, and they missed an extra point. That's seven lost points right there.

Still, the Deacons pushed the spread as seven-point home dogs, so they're now 3-1-1 ATS on the season.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The champions are 5-0 on the season—and 4-1 ATS—following their 31-17 victory at Virginia Tech last week.

Clemson quelled the crowd with an early 10-0 lead, pushed it to 17-3 at the half and scored the first touchdown out of the locker room to take control. The Tigers later let the Hokies get within two scores at 24-10, and they then iced the win and the cash as seven-point favorites with a pick-six.

On the evening, Clemson outrushed Virginia Tech 146-90 and won the turnover battle 3-0. QB Kelly Bryant again led the way, throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown while running for 94 more.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

That's three wins/covers for the Tigers against ranked teams already this year; in Week 2 they beat Auburn 14-6, covering as six-point favorites, and then lashed Louisville 47-21 as three-point favorites.

Smart pick

There's not much doubt as to who's going to win this game; Clemson is 25-1 in it last 26 home games. However, of the Tigers' last 13 ATS losses, eight have come at home, where the spreads are often inflated.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is 7-2 ATS over its last nine games on the road. Smart money here at online sports betting sites pockets the points with the Deacons.

College football betting trends

Wake Forest is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Clemson.

The total has gone over in three of Wake Forest's last four games against Clemson.

Clemson is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.