Jamaal Williams' Fantasy Outlook After Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones' Injury

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

An injury to Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery has fantasy owners scrambling to find a replacement.

The Packers announced Montgomery wouldn't return against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 with a rib injury. They also lost starting running back Aaron Jones, who was also being held out for the rest of the Bears game with a knee injury.

Rookie Jamaal Williams, a fourth-round draft pick out of BYU, will handle the duties as Green Bay's No. 1 running back. He was used sporadically through the first eight games with 11 carries and four receptions.

Fantasy Couch does like Williams as a potential waiver claim for fantasy owners in need of a running back:

Since Williams is largely an unknown commodity, it's best to know what the Packers initially saw in him to draft him.

Pro Football Focus compared Williams' running style to Frank Gore: "They lack long speed, but move well enough laterally to make their ways through traffic, and are aggressive, physical runners who gain more yards after contact than most sub-220-pound running backs."

The Packers are an offense in disarray thanks to the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They haven't scored more than 17 points in a game since Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

They've been successful running the ball when they decide to do it. Their 4.5 yards per attempt coming into Week 10 rank fifth in the NFL, but they ranked last in the league with 174 total attempts.

Any chance Williams has to make noise will come as a receiver. Montgomery, who is a natural wide receiver, was heavily involved in the passing game with 21 receptions, fifth-most on the team.

Pro Football Focus did note Williams wasn't asked to do much as a receiver at BYU, meaning he will have to learn quickly on the job to earn trust.

Fantasy owners should have no problems finding Williams, who is only owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues, on the waiver wire.

Williams has so far to go in his development that fantasy owners will be better off looking elsewhere until Montgomery and Jones are able to return to the Packers lineup.