WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3October 3, 2017
The October 3 episode of SmackDown Live was the penultimate stop on the road to Hell in a Cell Sunday night.
Unfortunately, like the majority of the build to this point, the show lacked a spark to create buzz or excitement for the pay-per-view extravaganza.
Every segment was devoted to a match on the WWE Network presentation's card, but not a single one really seized the opportunity and left fans talking about the event.
Not even a brawl between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens could make up for a decided lack of enthusiasm in the arena or from the WWE Universe at large.
Find out what WWE Creative presented, how it might affect Sunday's show and why it was considered unexciting.
Shinsuke Nakamura Kicks Off SmackDown Live
Renee Young introduced Shinsuke Nakamura to the WWE Universe, kicking the show off with an in-ring interview featuring the No. 1 contender to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell.
The Artist recited the tired "sticks and stones..." line in reference to being made fun of, but before he could move on, the Singh Brothers interrupted.
As the brothers introduced the WWE champion, Mahal attacked Nakamura from behind.
Just as it appeared Nakamura would fight back, the Singh Brothers joined the champion, creating a three-on-one scenario.
The trio left Nakamura lying to close the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
The objective of this segment was to put over the numbers advantage and how much Mahal relies on it.
In that respect, it worked.
Mahal found himself in dire need of the backup, and when he got it, he thrived. Had he not, he would have eaten a Kinshasa and the segment would have ended very differently.
With that said, the feud continues to feel like a B-level program rather than the top feud on SmackDown. Much of that can be chalked up to the effort put into McMahon's return to the ring and his ongoing feud with Owens.
Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Natalya
Just days from a championship showdown, No. 1 contender Charlotte and SmackDown women's champion Natalya found themselves on opposite sides of a huge tag team match.
Charlotte teamed with Becky Lynch to battle Natalya and Ms. Money in the Bank, Carmella.
The babyfaces seized control early, delivering a baseball-slide dropkick to the heels. During the break, though, those same heels isolated Lynch. They worked her over for the heart of the match, keeping her away from her corner.
A hot tag to Charlotte, though, allowed the fan-favorites to fight back into the match.
At ringside, Carmella pulled Lynch to the arena floor while the Hell in a Cell opponents did battle inside the squared circle. Charlotte was rolling until Carmella blasted Lynch with the Money in the Bank briefcase, providing a distraction that allowed the champion to tap Charlotte out to the Sharpshooter.
Result
Natalya and Carmella defeated Charlotte and Becky Lynch.
Grade
B
Analysis
Carmella's having a hand in the finish was a nice choice because, if anything, Sunday's match between Charlotte and Natalya feels a bit too much like the background for the long-awaited cash-in by The Princess of Staten Island.
Natalya's winning here seems to indicate her brief title reign will end Sunday in Detroit, with either Charlotte or Carmella set to leave with the title. A hard worker and dedicated performer, it was nice to see her effort rewarded. Unfortunately, she is not a performer around whom the division can be built.
Charlotte or Ms. Money in the Bank is.
Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis
Bobby Roode squared off with Mike Kanellis in a nondescript squash that ended when the former NXT champion flattened his opponent with a spinebuster, followed by a jumping DDT.
After the match, Dolph Ziggler interrupted the celebration and again mocked the idea that he needed a gimmicked entrance.
He brought out horns and drums, then turned to disparaging Roode to the point that he claimed the Canadian was an entrance and nothing more.
Roode interrupted The Showoff's exit, spouting his "glorious" catchphrase and wiggling his hips to close out the segment.
Result
Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis.
Grade
C
Analysis
The match was meaningless.
Roode did not look any better for having won it, and Kanellis' credibility is only further diminished.
The promo afterward also failed to add anything to the feud that had not been previously established. A disappointment, for sure.
The Usos Talk Hell in a Cell
The Usos discussed Sunday's Tag Team Championship Hell in a Cell match.
They promised to introduce New Day to The Uso Penitentiary. Jimmy and Jey claimed to have elevated the tag team division and promised to win back the titles.
The New Day cut off their catchphrase and was less comical than normal.
Kofi Kingston and Big E talked about stealing the show with The Usos before the former promised their rivals would be left in a pile of their own "Day One Ish" at Hell in a Cell.
The teams stared each other down to close out the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
With nothing left to do or say between these two, this promo may have come off somewhat lackluster, but at the end of the day, they sold the seriousness of the match and the incredible feats they have accomplished to this point.
Their match at Hell in a Cell has been built up for months. Their exploits inside the squared circle are well-established. They did not need to sell what will happen inside Hell in a Cell, but this was still effective.
Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin
After weeks of being beaten down via sneak attacks and cost championships by Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger sought to earn a measure of revenge and knock The Lone Wolf off just days before a United States Championship opportunity against AJ Styles.
Corbin targeted the ribs and sternum of his opponent, beating him down for the majority of the bout.
Late, the heel tried for a suplex, but Dillinger countered into a small package roll-up for the upset victory.
After the match, Styles appeared on the video screen and claimed Corbin has "the ability of a thoroughbred" and the "attitude of a jackass." Styles said he worked hard to build SmackDown and will not allow Corbin to thrive off shortcuts.
Result
Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin.
Grade
B
Analysis
As has been the case with just about everything on this show, this was merely good rather than great, something this ice-cold brand cannot really afford ahead of Hell in a Cell.
Dillinger's winning keeps him a credible addition to the title picture if and when the decision is made to give him a shot. Corbin looks like a cocky badass whose own hubris has cost him more than anything.
Whether that makes him a lock to overcome it and beat Styles Sunday remains to be seen, but it is an interesting narrative to tell with a heel rather than the typical "he's a bad guy because we say he's a bad guy" logic.
Randy Orton vs. Aiden English
Rusev accompanied Aiden English as the latter prepared to battle Randy Orton.
The Bulgarian Brute discussed how The Viper ruined Rusev Day, but Orton, instead, was focused on dispatching English.
English attacked early, taking the fight to Orton from the opening bell. His onslaught was short-lived, though, as the former WWE champion tossed him in the air and caught him coming down with an RKO.
After the match, Rusev attempted a sneak attack, but Orton caught him and stared him down.
Rusev retreated.
Result
Randy Orton defeated Aiden English.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This segment felt as half-assed as the rivalry itself.
The writing has been putrid, to say the least. The reasoning for the feud's existence has been nonexistent, and the lack of heat for either guy is alarming.
That it is impossible to imagine a scenario where either guy benefits from a win is, arguably, the biggest indictment of the program to this point.
A complete waste of everyone involved, except for English, who has been spectacular in his limited role.
Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens Come Face-to-Face
McMahon wasted little time in referring to Owens as a coward before announcing a change to the rules of their Hell in a Cell match: It would now be Falls Count Anywhere. The Prizefighter entered the arena through the crowd but thought twice about joining McMahon in the ring.
Shane-O-Mac joined Owens in the stands, heading all the way to the arena lobby. The fight ensued, and Owens put his boss through a table.
The New Face of America claimed he would beat McMahon so bad, powerbomb him so many times, that he would forget his children's names.
McMahon stumbled through the audience, created separation between him and his Sunday opponent, and launched himself off the guardrail with a clothesline to Owens.
After being thrown over the announce table, McMahon continued to fight, returning to the ring and unloading a series of punches to the face.
Ultimately, Owens obliterated McMahon with the Popup Powerbomb to close out the show.
Grade
B
Analysis
Owens was fantastic and McMahon is always great as the scrappy underdog, but even this segment felt like it lacked the spark a go-home episode of WWE television should feature.
It was the most suitable cap for a show that did nothing wrong but, conversely, was not necessarily the explosive broadcast it needed to be.
The Falls Count Anywhere stipulation essentially negates the purpose of the cell, which is the most questionable booking decision of all.