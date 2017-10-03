WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The October 3 episode of SmackDown Live was the penultimate stop on the road to Hell in a Cell Sunday night.

Unfortunately, like the majority of the build to this point, the show lacked a spark to create buzz or excitement for the pay-per-view extravaganza.

Every segment was devoted to a match on the WWE Network presentation's card, but not a single one really seized the opportunity and left fans talking about the event.

Not even a brawl between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens could make up for a decided lack of enthusiasm in the arena or from the WWE Universe at large.

Find out what WWE Creative presented, how it might affect Sunday's show and why it was considered unexciting.