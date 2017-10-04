Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardOctober 4, 2017
Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Week 5 marks the first byes of the 2017 NFL season, which makes life that much more difficult for fantasy football owners already dealing with the major injuries coming out of Week 4.
With Washington, Atlanta, New Orleans and Denver off this week, the QB position is as ugly as it gets. Not only will fantasy owners be without Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees or Matt Ryan, but Derek Carr (back) is out for at least this week and Marcus Mariota (hamstring) isn't a lock to play. Add in a struggling Ben Roethlisberger taking on a good Jaguars defense and you have some tough decisions to make on a week that isn't great for streamers, either.
The running back position got uglier over the weekend with the losses of Dalvin Cook (knee) and Chris Carson (ankle). Plus, Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon may not be 100 percent healthy and are falling short of expectations. It isn't a good week for players like Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, C.J. Anderson and Alvin Kamara to be unavailable.
Most top-tier receivers aren't battling major injuries, yet with Odell Beckham not fully healthy and Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree playing without Carr, you might struggle to replace Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Terrelle Pryor.
We already know the weekly challenges at the tight end position unless you have Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, so while it isn't a bad bye week for this spot, you may have to put your faith back into Hunter Henry or hope rookie Evan Engram continues his consistent start.
The good news about this week is that we should have a potential fantasy bonanza between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams have badly struggled defending the pass, especially New England, which is why Mike Evans is the top-ranked WR for the week.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 5. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Top 100
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New England Patriots)
- New England Patriots (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Green Bay Packers (at Dallas Cowboys)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 5 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jameis Winston, TB (vs. NE)
Winston still has room to develop, so his uneven start to the season has come as no surprise. With plenty of weapons and pass attempts, he's still been decent for fantasy owners in his first three games. Last week, Winston completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 332 yards and three TDs in a win over the Giants. He's thrown for 864 yards with six TDs and three INTs on the season on 68-of-108 passing.
Like anyone playing the Patriots, Winston gets a boost this week. New England helped Cam Newton snap out of his funk last week to the tune of 316 yards and three TDs. For the season, no team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing QBs than the Patriots, who have been shredded for 1341 yards and 11 TDs. In a week when some big QBs are on the sidelines, this is a welcome matchup for Winston.
Concern
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. JAC)
Roethlisberger would almost assuredly be in the avoid category if not for players like Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins sitting at home this week and the injuries to Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr. Instead, he's just a concern, although it's a big concern. Roethlisberger has yet to throw for more than 263 yards in a game this season, and his yardage has dropped in each game after he had just 216 in last week's ugly win over the Ravens.
Roethlisberger and the Steelers have been lucky enough to catch some offensively challenged teams like the Browns, Vikings (without Sam Bradford), Bears and Ravens, yet they still managed to lose in overtime at Chicago. The favorable schedule is why they sit at 3-1 despite Roethlisberger struggling to get anything going in reality or fantasy. He'll face his stiffest test of the season so far against the visiting Jaguars. No team has allowed fewer fantasy points to QBs than Jacksonville, which makes this a tough week for Roethlisberger to break out of his fantasy slump.
Avoid
Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SEA)
Goff has been able to leave his forgettable rookie season in the past thanks to a hot start under new head coach Sean McVay. However, favorable matchups against the Cowboys, 49ers and Colts gave him a great chance to get off on the right foot over the first four weeks. Goff faces a much tougher test Sunday when the Seahawks visit L.A. This season, QBs have just 792 yards and four TDs against the Seahawks, which is why they're the seventh-toughest defense for fantasy QBs to face in 2017. While it's a rough week for the QB position, don't count on Goff to be a streamer.
Sleeper
Josh McCown, NYJ (at CLE)
Speaking of streamers, this is an awful week to need one whether it's due to byes or injuries. The main reason McCown qualifies as a potential sleeper is his matchup with the Browns. In the first four weeks, Cleveland allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs while giving up 1025 yards and 11 TDs (nine passing, two rushing) and registering just two INTs. To McCown's credit, he's completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts this season, so it isn't like he's playing poorly coming into this juicy matchup. If you're stuck, go after the Browns.
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|2
|Tom Brady (NE)
|3
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|4
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|5
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|6
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|7
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|8
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|9
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|10
|Carson Palmer (ARI)
|11
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|12
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|13
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|14
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|15
|Josh McCown (NYJ)
|16
|Alex Smith (KC)
|17
|Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
|18
|Brian Hoyer (SF)
|19
|Jay Cutler (MIA)
|20
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|21
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|22
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|23
|Case Keenum (MIN)
|24
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|25
|DeShone Kizer (CLE)
|26
|Joe Flacco (BAL)
|27
|EJ Manuel (OAK)
|28
|Matt Cassel (TEN)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Duke Johnson, CLE (vs. NYJ)
The Browns are a mess both in fantasy and reality, but the one sign of life is Johnson. He leads the team in targets (28), receptions (20), receiving yards (207) and is tied for the TD lead with two (both rushing). Johnson outsnapped Isaiah Crowell in two of the past three games last three games, which makes sense because he's a better threat as a receiver and they've been playing from behind.
The Browns are woefully short on talent, so Johnson should be an active part of their offense against a Jets defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to RBs and 23 receptions to the position this year.
Concern
Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. MIN)
It's hard to rank Howard too low since he's arguably the most important player in Chicago's offense with a team-high 73 touches (63 carries, 10 targets) over the first four games. The Packers blew out the Bears in Week 4, but Howard still managed to rack up 18 carries. With that said, he had just 53 rushing yards and saved his fantasy day with a garbage-time TD run in the fourth quarter.
The Bears turn to rookie QB Mitch Trubisky in Week 5 for what will be his first start at home Monday night against the visiting Vikings. With Trubisky taking over, Howard's role may now even more important to keep the pressure off the rookie, especially with some of the worst WR talent in the league.
The concern for Howard is Minnesota's ability to defend the run. They've held RBs to just 269 yards and one TD on 83 carries (3.2 yards per carry), which explains why they have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position. If Chicago can keep the score somewhat close, Howard should get his normal volume, although he may struggle to produce.
Avoid
Chris Johnson, ARI (at PHI)
If you haven't realized it by now, the Cardinals have no way to replace David Johnson. They tried with Kerwynn Williams, but they quickly replaced him with Chris Johnson. Since the veteran rejoined the team in Week 2, he has 36 carries for 93 yards without a TD and just four receptions for 35 yards on five targets. The Cardinals' offensive line was bad, but it only got worse when left guard Mike Iupati went to injured reserve with an elbow injury last week. Arizona's opponent this week, the Philadelphia Eagles, allow the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. Not only should you forget about starting Johnson, but don't even bother rostering him.
Sleeper
Aaron Jones, GB (at DAL)
Jones' sleeper value will depend on the availability of Ty Montgomery, whose status is a mystery following the rib injury that knocked him out of Week 4. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Montgomery says he has "multiple" broken ribs, although his status won't be determined until later in the week as he's looking for ways to protect the injury. Jamaal Williams (knee) was also injured in Week 4, which opened the door for Jones to get the first regular-season touches of his career.
Jones ran 13 times for 49 yards and a TD on 54.5 percent of the snaps against the Bears after being strictly limited to special teams in his first two appearances of the season. If Montgomery can't go this weekend, Jones would have an attractive matchup in Dallas, who allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to RBs in the first four weeks. If the Cowboys are without LB Sean Lee (hamstring) for a second straight week, Jones would get a boost.
It can't hurt that Jones got a big endorsement from Aaron Rodgers, who said, "I've been a big fan of his since the beginning," per Demovsky. "I think he's a very natural runner with the football. He knows what he's doing. There wasn't any hesitation. He asked me one time to repeat which side he was motioning to. But other than that, I think he did a great job. Like I said, he's a natural runner. He had some good runs for us, and I'm very confident with him."
Week 5 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Chris Hogan, NE (at TB)
You might not need much convincing to play Hogan after the start to his season, but you should know that this hot streak has a great chance of continuing on Thursday night in Tampa. Even though he has just 15 receptions on 26 targets for the season, Hogan turned that into 214 yards and four TDs, all of which have come in the last three weeks. He's already turned into a must-start player regardless of the matchup, so it only helps that he's facing a defense allowing the most fantasy points to WRs this season.
Randall Cobb, GB (at DAL)
With or without Davante Adams (head/neck) in the lineup, expectations should be high for Cobb in Week 5. Targeting the Cowboys defense is a smart move, especially in the slot. In recent weeks, they've had trouble dealing with Larry Fitzgerald and Cooper Kupp, who just last week had five receptions for 60 yards and a TD on seven targets. While Jordy Nelson also gets work in the slot, Cobb gets plenty of work there, too. Through four weeks, WRs have 53 receptions (tied for fourth-most) against the Cowboys, which is part of the reason they've given up the 11th-most points to the position.
Concern
Alshon Jeffery, PHI (vs. ARI)
Jeffery's had a rough schedule to start the season, as he's seen top CBs like Josh Norman, Marcus Peters, Janoris Jenkins and Casey Hayward over the first four weeks. It doesn't get any easier on Sunday in Arizona, when the Eagles face the Cardinals and Jeffery has to take on Patrick Peterson, who will likely shadow Jeffery for most of the day. Even though he's seen plenty of targets (34), Jeffery has just 17 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs in four games. This is another week to lower expectations.
Avoid
Sammy Watkins, LAR (vs. SEA)
Watkins was able to get cleared from the concussion he suffered in Week 3 against the 49ers to face the Cowboys in Week 4, but he was unable to follow up his big performance in San Francisco. Despite a strong matchup in Dallas, Watkins was limited to just a single catch for 17 yards on two targets. Even though the Rams have played well, they've done so in easier matchups than the one they'll have with the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year. You may not be able to completely avoid Watkins with so many good WRs on bye weeks, but you should lower your expectations.
Sleeper
Danny Amendola, NE (at TB)
Predicting when to play Amendola isn't the easiest thing to do because of all the weapons in the Patriots offense, so it's nice to have an obvious chance to use him in Tampa on Thursday night. Working out of the slot is advantage for both Amendola and Hogan since they can exploit a weak secondary outside of cornerback Brent Grimes, who could end up seeing a lot of Brandin Cooks. While Amendola may not have the Hogan's high ceiling, he could rack up the catches to boost his value in PPR formats against a defense that's allowed the most fantasy points to WRs.
Week 5 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Hunter Henry, LAC (at NYG)
It's a lot easier to talk up Henry when he's coming off a decent week and not another zero. Even though he had just three targets in last week's loss to the Eagles, Henry converted them to two receptions for 16 yards, including a four-yard TD. If there's a week for him to break the trend of bad game-good game, this is it. The Giants have been the worst defense against fantasy TEs this year, allowing the second-most receptions (29), second-most yards (309) and most TDs (five). If the Chargers don't feature Henry this week, they deserve to stay winless.
Concern
Ben Watson, Bal (at OAK)
By the numbers, this looks like a good matchup for Watson heading to Oakland to face the Raiders. Unfortunately, his QB Joe Flacco is in the midst of the worst stretch of his career, which has basically killed the entire Ravens offense. Last week, Watson played through a calf injury and a concussion scare to post five receptions for 43 yards on six targets. He's failed to post 50 yards in three of four games. If the Ravens were playing better, he'd be a no-brainer for this week, but you should proceed with caution.
Avoid
Jack Doyle, IND (vs. SF)
If you're hunting around the waiver wire to find an upgrade or replace someone like Jordan Reed or Austin Hooper, Doyle's name might seem appealing since the Colts don't have much in their receiving corps besides him and T.Y. Hilton. Other than eight receptions for 79 yards in Week 2, Doyle hasn't had more than 41 yards in a game and has yet to find the end zone. While not a great defense overall, the 49ers have been the toughest defense for fantasy TEs to face this season. Look elsewhere this weekend.
Sleeper
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ (at CLE)
Admittedly, the hype for Seferian-Jenkins felt a bit out of control. In his two games since returning from suspension, he's been solid, with nine receptions for 77 yards on 10 targets, but still not worthy of putting in a fantasy lineup. That has a chance to change this weekend when the Jets visit the Browns. Only the Giants have allowed more fantasy points to opposing TEs this season. Cleveland has allowed the most receptions (30), fourth-most yards (280), and second-most TDs (four). This is the best week to see if ASJ belongs on the fantasy radar.
Week 5 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|2
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Jimmy Graham (SEA)
|5
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|6
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|7
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|8
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|9
|Tyler Kroft (CIN)
|10
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|11
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|12
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|13
|Benjamin Watson (BAL)
|14
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|15
|Martellus Bennett (GB)
|16
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ)
|17
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|18
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|19
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|20
|Eric Ebron (DET)
|21
|Julius Thomas (MIA)
|22
|Zach Miller (CHI)
|23
|Ryan Griffin (HOU)
|24
|Ed Dickson (CAR)
|25
|George Kittle (SF)
|26
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|27
|David Njoku (CLE)
|28
|Jesse James (PIT)
|29
|Luke Willson (SEA)
|30
|Dwayne Allen (NE)
|31
|Marcedes Lewis (JAC)
|32
|Jermaine Gresham (ARI)
|33
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|34
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
New York Jets (at CLE)
Under normal circumstances, you'd completely avoid the Jets defense as it's been once of the worst in fantasy in the first four weeks of the season. Playing the Browns isn't a normal circumstance. In their first four games, the Browns allowed fantasy defenses to score the second-most fantasy points thanks to 13 sacks, nine INTs, one fumble recovery and one TD. Other than Duke Johnson, the Browns field a very week group of skill players to help rookie QB DeShone Kizer.
Ownership percentages: ESPN – 1.4; Yahoo - 4
Week 5 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Seattle Seahawks (SEA)
|2
|Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles (PHI)
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT)
|5
|Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
|6
|New York Jets (NYJ)
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs (KC)
|8
|Houston Texans (HOU)
|9
|Arizona Cardinals (ARI)
|10
|New York Giants (NYG)
|11
|Buffalo Bills (BUF)
|12
|Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC)
|13
|Oakland Raiders (OAK)
|14
|Tennessee Titans (TEN)
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)
|16
|Detroit Lions (DET)
|17
|Green Bay Packers (GB)
|18
|Los Angeles Rams (LAR)
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
|20
|Carolina Panthers (CAR)
Kickers
Best Option Widely Available on the Waiver Wire
Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. ARI)
Elliott joined the Eagles before Week 2 and has already become a cult hero in Philadelphia. After hitting a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants in Week 3, Elliott was perfect in Week 4, hitting four FG attempts of at least 40 yards and two extra points. Arizona's defense is decent enough to slow down the Eagles offense, so instead of converting TDs, they may need Elliott's leg to come through in another busy afternoon.
Ownership percentage: ESPN – 13.1; Yahoo - 8
Week 5 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|2
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|3
|Dan Bailey (DAL)
|4
|Nick Folk (TB)
|5
|Matt Prater (DET)
|6
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|7
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|8
|Chandler Catanzaro (NYJ)
|9
|Blair Walsh (SEA)
|10
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|11
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|12
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|13
|Giorgio Tavecchio (OAK)
|14
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|15
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|16
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|17
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|18
|Phil Dawson (ARI)
|19
|Steven Hauschka (BUF)
|20
|Robbie Gould (SF)