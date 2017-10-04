Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Better Than Usual

Duke Johnson, CLE (vs. NYJ)

The Browns are a mess both in fantasy and reality, but the one sign of life is Johnson. He leads the team in targets (28), receptions (20), receiving yards (207) and is tied for the TD lead with two (both rushing). Johnson outsnapped Isaiah Crowell in two of the past three games last three games, which makes sense because he's a better threat as a receiver and they've been playing from behind.

The Browns are woefully short on talent, so Johnson should be an active part of their offense against a Jets defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to RBs and 23 receptions to the position this year.

Concern



Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. MIN)

It's hard to rank Howard too low since he's arguably the most important player in Chicago's offense with a team-high 73 touches (63 carries, 10 targets) over the first four games. The Packers blew out the Bears in Week 4, but Howard still managed to rack up 18 carries. With that said, he had just 53 rushing yards and saved his fantasy day with a garbage-time TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Bears turn to rookie QB Mitch Trubisky in Week 5 for what will be his first start at home Monday night against the visiting Vikings. With Trubisky taking over, Howard's role may now even more important to keep the pressure off the rookie, especially with some of the worst WR talent in the league.

The concern for Howard is Minnesota's ability to defend the run. They've held RBs to just 269 yards and one TD on 83 carries (3.2 yards per carry), which explains why they have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position. If Chicago can keep the score somewhat close, Howard should get his normal volume, although he may struggle to produce.

Avoid

Chris Johnson, ARI (at PHI)

If you haven't realized it by now, the Cardinals have no way to replace David Johnson. They tried with Kerwynn Williams, but they quickly replaced him with Chris Johnson. Since the veteran rejoined the team in Week 2, he has 36 carries for 93 yards without a TD and just four receptions for 35 yards on five targets. The Cardinals' offensive line was bad, but it only got worse when left guard Mike Iupati went to injured reserve with an elbow injury last week. Arizona's opponent this week, the Philadelphia Eagles, allow the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. Not only should you forget about starting Johnson, but don't even bother rostering him.

Sleeper

Aaron Jones, GB (at DAL)

Jones' sleeper value will depend on the availability of Ty Montgomery, whose status is a mystery following the rib injury that knocked him out of Week 4. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Montgomery says he has "multiple" broken ribs, although his status won't be determined until later in the week as he's looking for ways to protect the injury. Jamaal Williams (knee) was also injured in Week 4, which opened the door for Jones to get the first regular-season touches of his career.

Jones ran 13 times for 49 yards and a TD on 54.5 percent of the snaps against the Bears after being strictly limited to special teams in his first two appearances of the season. If Montgomery can't go this weekend, Jones would have an attractive matchup in Dallas, who allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to RBs in the first four weeks. If the Cowboys are without LB Sean Lee (hamstring) for a second straight week, Jones would get a boost.

It can't hurt that Jones got a big endorsement from Aaron Rodgers, who said, "I've been a big fan of his since the beginning," per Demovsky. "I think he's a very natural runner with the football. He knows what he's doing. There wasn't any hesitation. He asked me one time to repeat which side he was motioning to. But other than that, I think he did a great job. Like I said, he's a natural runner. He had some good runs for us, and I'm very confident with him."