Cliff Avril to Be Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Weighing Retirement

Cliff Avril to Be Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Weighing RetirementOctober 18, 2017
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday the team will place defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Avril is considering retirement.
Avril suffered a neck injury in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Rapoport reported he was dealing with "some numbness" down his arm after the injury.
Prior to this season, Avril had been a rock in Seattle's defensive line with just one missed game from 2013 to 2016. His absence leaves a void in the Seahawks pass rush after he led the team with 11.5 sacks last year.
The good news for Seattle is its defensive line is one of its greatest strengths. Michael Bennett remains a disruptive force with four sacks. Sheldon Richardson doesn't have a sack, but Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted he had four quarterback pressures against the Colts.
Third-year defensive end Frank Clark has taken Avril's spot in Seattle's line rotation. Bennett, Richardson and Jarran Reed are also shouldering more responsibility.
