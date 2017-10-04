7 Keys to Victory in Oakland Raiders' Week 5 Matchup

0 of 7

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Panic waves rippled through the Oakland Raiders fanbase when head coach Jack Del Rio faced the media with bad news about quarterback Derek Carr's back on Monday. For players, it's football—injuries happen. The Baltimore Ravens won't send any sympathy cards before the Week 5 matchup.

Carr suffered a transverse process fracture, which will sideline him for two-to-six weeks. In his absence, EJ Manuel takes the keys to an offense with many bells and whistles. During the previous game in relief, he completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 106 yards with an interception on the final drive.

Before the turnover, Manuel looked comfortable in the offense and established an immediate connection with wideout Seth Roberts, which helps the passing attack if Michael Crabtree misses another game with a chest injury.

Physical defensive fronts have pushed the Raiders offensive line on their heels over the past two weeks, but four of those linemen played for a top-notch unit in the previous year. The big guys up front didn't forget how to block. It's about focus and scheme.

How can the Raiders win their first game without Carr since Week 11 of the 2013 season?