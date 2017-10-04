Ranking the Best ACC Football Matchups of Week 6

0 of 7

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

After convincing wins over quality ACC opponents in Virginia Tech and Duke, respectively, the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes have cemented themselves as the two teams to watch in the league.

The Tigers are no real surprise, defending their national championship in style so far as coach Dabo Swinney's past recruiting victories are showing up on the field replacing all that talent from a season ago. Last week in Blacksburg, they disposed of one of the conference's top three teams without much worry.

Mark Richt's Hurricanes are a bit of a different story. While many expected the former Georgia coach to get his alma mater back quickly, Miami is legit in Year 2. It may be premature to say it's back to the "U", but last Thursday's win over Duke wasn't really ever close.

Now this week, they'll have another legit test to keep it going. Clemson battles Wake Forest a week after the Demon Deacons suffered their first loss of the year to Florida State. It was the Seminoles' first win of 2017, and they'll try to make it two in a row against the 'Canes.

That's not even mentioning the marquee game of the week, pitting ranked opponents Louisville with North Carolina State. And Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill, too. There are plenty of interesting games in the ACC this week.

Let's take a look at the top showdowns.