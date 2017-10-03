New York City Subway Ads Ripping Knicks Reportedly Will Be Taken Down

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York City subway ads ripping the Knicks, which went viral on Twitter earlier Tuesday, will be taken down.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported the news. The ads, which were paid for by Fox Sports and not approved by the Knicks, were a two-sided campaign featuring positive and negative slogans about the team.

The negative images were spread around Twitter and widely mocked, understandably because of the Knicks' relative futility in recent seasons.

Joakim Noah and Tim Hardaway Jr. were featured in an ad on the negative side of the train that read "Hopeless." Seats on the train read "nothing will change until Dolan sells the team" and "sit here if you're hopeless."

Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog reported Knicks owner James Dolan is "furious" over the campaign, which was set to run four weeks on a train that went into Times Square.

The positive side featured Michael Beasley, Kristaps Porzingis and others with more "hopeful" slogans.

The Knicks are widely expected to miss the postseason for the fifth straight year in 2017-18.