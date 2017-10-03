Marcus, Markieff Morris Found Not Guilty of Assault from January 2015 Incident

Matt York/Associated Press

Marcus and Markieff Morris were reportedly found not guilty on charges of aggravated assault Tuesday related to the alleged beating of a man in Phoenix in 2015, according to the Arizona Republic.

The alleged assault occurred outside of a basketball tournament in January 2015.

Gerald Bowman, a friend of the Morris twins, was also found not guilty after all three were charged with two counts of aggravated assault each. Another two defendants, Julius Kane and Christopher Melendez, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

According to the Arizona Republic's Uriel J. Garcia, the attorney for plaintiff Erik Hood argued the Morris twins sought retribution against his client after they "had a falling out with Hood over a text in 2011."

"Hood reportedly told authorities the text in question said he had always been there for the Morris twins' mother," Garcia wrote. "Hood believed Kane inferred the statement to mean their relationship had become sexual. Kane later told the twins about the text, which made the Morrisses upset, the prosecutor argued."

Marcus, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, will make his Boston Celtics debut Oct. 18 after he was traded to the defending Atlantic Division champions in a deal that sent Avery Bradley to the Motor City.

Markieff, meanwhile, will begin his second full season with the Washington Wizards once he recovers from offseason sports hernia surgery.