1 Way Every Team Can Improve During 2017-18 NBA Season

Look, we just want to help.

We want to facilitate the growth of championship contenders and playoff hopefuls seeking to be more competitive from the get-go. We want to help move along the long-term rebuilds upon which some of the NBA's less competitive squads are set to embark.

And we're going to do so by providing a bit of advice to each of the league's 30 franchises.

For some, the focus rests on external moves—trades or free-agent signings that could help improve the current rotation. Others need to home in on internal decisions, whether they're giving younger players more minutes or making abstract, strategic shifts.

But if any team thinks it's entering the 2017-18 season in perfect fashion, it's in for a rude awakening.