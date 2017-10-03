49ers' Marquise Goodwin Diagnosed with 4th Concussion in Last 14 Months

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin suffered a concussion in Sunday's 18-15 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reported Tuesday.

According to Branch, this is Goodwin's fourth concussion in fewer than 14 months. The previous three came during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite that trio of concussions, Goodwin appeared in 15 games for the Bills in 2016 before signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the 49ers in March.

Through four games in San Francisco, he has caught nine passes for 127 yards, which ranks second on the team. He had one reception for 18 yards in Sunday's loss. His concussion puts his status for the Niners' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts in jeopardy.

Losing Goodwin is a blow to a 49ers offense that ranks 24th in passing offense (193.3 yards per game) and is tied for last in passing touchdowns (two).

Should Goodwin be out for Week 5, Aldrick Robinson would likely receive a larger role. Robinson had a team-high 52 receiving yards on three receptions against the Cardinals.