Frank Ntilikina Will Play in Preseason Opener vs. Nets After Groin Injury

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek announced rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina will suit up for Tuesday night's preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets after suffering a groin injury.

Ntilikina downplayed the injury after it reportedly forced him to miss segments of Monday's practice.

"I just got groin tightness, soreness during practice," he said, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley. "It was just precautionary to leave practice and reevaluate it tomorrow. I feel fine. I'm not worried about it."

Ntilikina was previously bothered by a sore right knee during Las Vegas Summer League, but the injury also proved to be minor.

Now cleared for preseason play, Ntilikina will attempt to hold his own and make a case for the starting point guard position in a matchup against Jeremy Lin and D'Angelo Russell.

And while Hornacek hasn't promised anything, he told reporters Sept. 22 that Ntilikina "could compete" for that gig, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Since then, Ntilikina has impressed Hornacek with his vision and ability to make smart decisions in transition.

"I think the surprising thing for me as a coach is how knowledgeable he is of the game and how he reads things," Hornacek said, per NorthJersey.com's Steve Popper. "You saw some of his raw talent, you saw his length on tape. But when you're here watching him play every day, seeing the plays that he makes, finding the mismatches and getting the ball to that guy quickly."

Ntilikina has also drawn praise from Ramon Sessions, who compared the 19-year-old to a young Kyrie Irving.

"He's got a lot of Kyrie tendencies," Sessions said, per Berman. "Not the most athletic guy but can handle the ball in tight spots. It's still early on, but he definitely gives me that Kyrie feel when Kyrie was a rookie."