Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Would 'Absolutely' Love to Have Ronda Rousey

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon added more fuel to the rumors of Ronda Rousey eventually making the jump to WWE.

McMahon told TMZ Sports the company's offer to Rousey to appear in WWE is "absolutely" still on the table and that she'd "love to have [Rousey] in WWE."

Rousey's arrival in WWE feels like only a matter of time.

It was one thing for the former UFC women's bantamweight champion to make a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. At that point, Rousey still held the bantamweight title, and there was little thought to her ending her mixed martial arts career.

Rousey hasn't fought in nearly a year, however, with her last defeat coming to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last December. UFC President Dana White told Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim in August he thinks Rousey's MMA career is over.

WWE dropped a not-so-subtle hint as to Rousey's future with the company a month ago when it shared a video on Twitter of Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke confronting Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the Mae Young Classic:

Throw Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler and Sasha Banks into the mix and that's a potential Survivor Series-style eight-woman tag match.

Whether that's the plan or WWE has something else up its sleeve, the company almost certainly wouldn't have made the Mae Young Classic video if it didn't have some long-term idea in mind for Rousey should she sign a contract.