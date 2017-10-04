Fantasy NBA All-Star Teams We'd Love to See in 2017-18

0 of 15

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Thank you, NBA.

In a joint release with the National Basketball Players Association, the league announced wholesale changes to its annual All-Star Game, effective immediately. The gist of the tweaks: Two captains will assemble their own rosters irrespective of conference affiliation.

Nothing will change about the available pool of names. The East and West still send 12 players apiece to Staples Center on February 18: two backcourt starters, three frontcourt starters, two backcourt reserves, three frontcourt reserves and two wild-card spots.

Fan ballots will once again be worth 50 percent of the starter vote, with 25 percent shares awarded to the player and media results. Seven reserves for either conference will then be chosen by the league's coaches.

Each of the top vote-getters from the East and West, though, will now be named captains. They'll build their starting lineups from the remaining eight eligible players and then fill out the rest of their roster with the 14 reserve options.

So, naturally, we need to indulge our wildest fantasies posthaste.

These rosters are not built around any scientific premise. They take into account dream teammate pairings and player beefs more than anything else, with the occasional nod to complementary styles.

Starters are chosen relative to both their expected performance in 2017-18 and ability to garner fan votes. The reserve pool is more straightforward, with an emphasis on projected production.

The order in which players are selected is not a referendum on where they stand relative to other stars. Again: Captains will choose based on other factors, at times prioritizing rivalries and relationships over cobbling together the best possible product.