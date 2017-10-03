Chris Bosh Thinks LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Can Win Title with Cavaliers

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Chris Bosh believes the Cleveland Cavaliers have the potential to win an NBA championship with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade leading the team.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Bosh said "of course" when asked if he thought James and Wade could win another title together.

Bosh, James and Wade played with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. That trio went to the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together, winning back-to-back championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

James broke up the Heat's big three when he returned to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 season. He's led Cleveland to the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, including the franchise's first championship during the 2015-16 season.

Wade signed with the Cavs on Sept. 27 after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat waived Bosh in July after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed that his blood-clotting issues qualified as a career-ending illness. His last appearance in an NBA game came on Feb. 9, 2016.