    Chris Bosh Thinks LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Can Win Title with Cavaliers

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 30: Chris Bosh #1, Dwyane Wade #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat celebrate after Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2014 NBA Playoffs on May 30, 2014 in Miami, Fl. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

    Chris Bosh believes the Cleveland Cavaliers have the potential to win an NBA championship with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade leading the team. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Bosh said "of course" when asked if he thought James and Wade could win another title together. 

    Bosh, James and Wade played with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. That trio went to the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together, winning back-to-back championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

    James broke up the Heat's big three when he returned to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 season. He's led Cleveland to the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, including the franchise's first championship during the 2015-16 season. 

    Wade signed with the Cavs on Sept. 27 after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. 

    The Heat waived Bosh in July after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed that his blood-clotting issues qualified as a career-ending illness. His last appearance in an NBA game came on Feb. 9, 2016. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Bosh Spotted at Lakers Practice

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Kevin Love at Center Is Right Move for Cavs

      Rob Mahoney
      via SI.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Crowder: We're Already Prepping for Dubs

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Back in #TheLand with Terry Francona

      Uninterrupted
      via Uninterrupted