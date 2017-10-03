NFL, NFLPA, Owners Meet to Discuss National Anthem Protests, Social Issues

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NFL and NFL Players Association met Tuesday, along with some team owners, to discuss the ongoing protests occurring during the national anthem before games and other social issues players want to address.

“The NFL and NFLPA met today to discuss the important issue of social activism by NFL players," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith, Eric Winston, Robert Kraft, John Mara, Art Rooney and other player leaders engaged in a productive conversation. We’re all committed to an ongoing dialogue.”

Tuesday's meeting comes two weeks after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports published a 10-page memo sent by four current and former players to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about receiving support from the league for a racial equality campaign:

"To be clear, we are asking for your support. We appreciate your acknowledgment on the call regarding the clear distinction between support and permission. For us, support means: bear all or part of the weight of; hold up; give assistance to, especially financially; enable to function or act. We need support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community."

The memo was sent by Philadelphia Eagles teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

Boldin announced his retirement from the NFL in August, saying he feels "drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority."

Jenkins and Smith have raised their first during the national anthem. Bennett has sat on the Seahawks bench when the national anthem plays prior to games this season.