Kent Bazemore Reportedly Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension with Under Armour

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks swingman Kent Bazemore reportedly has agreed to a five-year extension on his endorsement contract with Under Armour.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported the news. No terms of the agreement were made available at this time.

Bazemore, 28, averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. While not a star player, Bazemore has become an integral member of the Under Armour brand—particularly behind the scenes.

While with the Golden State Warriors in 2012-13 and 2013-14, Bazemore helped convince Stephen Curry to leave Nike and sign with Under Armour. Curry then soared to NBA MVP and championship-winning heights while endorsing the brand, which aided the company's rise as a basketball power.

"He's like the biggest spokesperson for the brand," Curry told ESPN's Sherwood Strauss last year. "Always wears new stuff, wears my stuff."

Signing Bazemore keeps the biggest proponent of the brand around the NBA in-house, to the surprise of few. Under Armour has not come out with a Bazemore brand of clothing, nor are they likely to, but providing him with merchandise and paying him to be a spokesperson for the company has already paid dividends beyond their dreams.