NBA Announces All-Star Game Won't Be East vs. West, Will Be Played for Charity

Max Becherer/Associated Press

The NBA has announced major changes for the 2018 All-Star Game, highlighted by captain-chosen rosters instead of the traditional format of Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference.

In a joint release, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the captains will be the leading vote-getters in each conference, and the winning team will play for a charity selected before the game.

"I'm thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us," NBPA president and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul said in the statement. "We're looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A."