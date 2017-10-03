Davante Adams Reportedly May Play vs. Cowboys Despite Head, Neck Injuries

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that a source believes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams could play in Week 5 despite suffering a concussion in a Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.

Per Schefter, the source said, "I think he goes," with regard to Adams potentially suiting up to face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Adams went limp after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan last week, was carted off the field and spent the night in the hospital before getting released Friday, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

Following his release from the hospital, Adams tweeted about his status:

The NFL announced Saturday that Trevathan was suspended two games for the hit.

Adams has been a key cog in Green Bay's high-octane passing game this season, leading the team with 219 receiving yards to go along with 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

The 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2016, setting career highs with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Adams is part of an impressive wideout triumvirate along with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, forming arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL.

If Adams is unable to play against Dallas, Nelson and Cobb will be looked upon to pick up the slack, while receiver Geronimo Allison and tight end Martellus Bennett will be in line for more looks as well.