USC Player Reportedly Investigated After Pushing Down Washington State Fan

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Washington State University Police Department is handling the investigation into a USC Trojans player who was seen knocking down a Washington State Cougars fan following the Cougars' 30-27 upset win over the Trojans last Friday.

According to the Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson, campus police, rather than local authorities in Pullman, Washington, are looking into the incident because it happened at the university.

Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis reported Tuesday that university police are looking into the incident as possible misdemeanor assault. The charge could rise to a felony depending on how badly the alleged victim was injured.

David Smith uploaded a video to Facebook, which Cougfans.com shared on Twitter. In the video, an unidentified USC player is seen knocking a fan to the ground as he ran off the field:

Cougars fans rushed the field after Washington State earned its first home win over USC since 2002. The result saw the Cougars climb from 16th to 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is the highest Washington State has ranked since 2003.

ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura reported the Pac-12 fined Washington State $25,000 after the school violated a conference rule prohibiting fans from rushing the field after a game.