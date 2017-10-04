Lonzo Ball Will Not Play vs. Nuggets in Preseason Due to Ankle Injury

Lonzo Ball Will Not Play vs. Nuggets in Preseason Due to Ankle InjuryOctober 4, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will sit out Wednesday night's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets with a mild ankle sprain, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk.
The Lakers previously announced that Ball did not practice Tuesday and would be re-evaluated prior to tipoff.
Ball commands a spotlight larger than any other rookie in at least the last decade.
Part of that is a result of his impressive freshman season with the UCLA Bruins in which he averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists a game. His father LaVar Ball and the Big Baller Brand, though, have done much more to raise Lonzo's profile among basketball followers.
The Lakers need a big rookie season from Ball not so much to contend in 2017-18 but more so to sell potential free agents on the franchise's future. And if brief glimpses to this point in the preseason have been any indication, a healthy Ball could help the team achieve that goal.