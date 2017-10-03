    Chargers Return to San Diego from Los Angeles Not Discussed, NFL Spokesman Says

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 01: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers gestures to officials during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at StubHub Center on October 1, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    There are no ongoing conversations within the National Football League or the Los Angeles Chargers organization about moving the team back to San Diego.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along a statement NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart made about the situation Tuesday.

    "There is no discussion of returning to San Diego from the league or the club," he said.

    The idea of returning the Chargers to their former home has become a hot-button topic in recent weeks as Los Angeles struggles to generate interest in two pro teams.

    Don Banks of The Athletic told Mighty 1090 during a radio interview last month (via Ron Clements of Sporting News) he thought league executives and commissioner Roger Goodell would support it.

    "There are people in the league—including the commissioner—they did not want to see San Diego forsaken," Banks said. "They would rather there be a team in San Diego. If there's anything viable that they could find to put the league back into San Diego, I think they will be in that camp strongly."

    Vincent Bonsignore of the Southern California News Group reported last month two league sources called any speculation about San Diego "nonsense, baseless and ridiculous." NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also provided a statement similar to the one made by Lockhart.

    "I've heard no discussion of that," McCarthy said. "We are committed to and confident of the long-term success of two teams in Los Angeles."

    The Chargers are playing games at the StubHub Center in the L.A. suburb of Carson, California, while awaiting completion of the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, their future shared home with the Los Angeles Rams.

    They've yet to sell out any of their first three home games at the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy despite a modest 27,000 capacity. Pro Football Reference showed the attendance for their recent homestand was just over 25,000 for each contest.

    The Chargers ranked 31st in average attendance last season in San Diego at 57,024, per ESPN.

    Related

      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions Safety Had 6 Friends Injured in LV Shooting

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      NFL1000: Week 5 QB Rankings

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Offense Perfect Fit for Trubisky

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report