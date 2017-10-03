Chargers Return to San Diego from Los Angeles Not Discussed, NFL Spokesman Says

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There are no ongoing conversations within the National Football League or the Los Angeles Chargers organization about moving the team back to San Diego.

Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along a statement NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart made about the situation Tuesday.

"There is no discussion of returning to San Diego from the league or the club," he said.

The idea of returning the Chargers to their former home has become a hot-button topic in recent weeks as Los Angeles struggles to generate interest in two pro teams.

Don Banks of The Athletic told Mighty 1090 during a radio interview last month (via Ron Clements of Sporting News) he thought league executives and commissioner Roger Goodell would support it.

"There are people in the league—including the commissioner—they did not want to see San Diego forsaken," Banks said. "They would rather there be a team in San Diego. If there's anything viable that they could find to put the league back into San Diego, I think they will be in that camp strongly."

Vincent Bonsignore of the Southern California News Group reported last month two league sources called any speculation about San Diego "nonsense, baseless and ridiculous." NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also provided a statement similar to the one made by Lockhart.

"I've heard no discussion of that," McCarthy said. "We are committed to and confident of the long-term success of two teams in Los Angeles."

The Chargers are playing games at the StubHub Center in the L.A. suburb of Carson, California, while awaiting completion of the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, their future shared home with the Los Angeles Rams.

They've yet to sell out any of their first three home games at the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy despite a modest 27,000 capacity. Pro Football Reference showed the attendance for their recent homestand was just over 25,000 for each contest.

The Chargers ranked 31st in average attendance last season in San Diego at 57,024, per ESPN.