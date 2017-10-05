Smart but Heartless Moves MLB Teams Should Make This Offseason

0 of 5

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

As Liz Lemon once read on a tea bag, "Sometimes the right thing and the hard thing are the same thing."

Netflix's removing 30 Rock was a heartless move, but perhaps it was necessary in order for the streaming service to produce more original content. Maybe it's simply not possible to have it all.

In the perfect world, each superstar spends his entire career on one team. After defying Father Time's regression, he rides into the sunset with a lavish year-long retirement tour and emotional goodbye.

Yet MLB is a business, and the real world is rarely idyllic. The proper move is often cruel. Fans will shout "Blerg!" and revolt when losing a marquee player who has stitched himself into the organization's fabric.

Such roster decisions aren't easy. But that doesn't mean they're bad calls.

MLB organizations should make these cold but calculated moves this offseason.