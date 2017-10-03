WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around John Cena, Kairi Sane and More

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

John Cena's budding Hollywood career will move onward and upward without a high-profile role on his resume, as this week's WWE rumor mill reported.

The franchise star may be ending his run as a full-time competitor in the WWE, but Kairi Sane is beginning her ascent in the sports entertainment empire. Plans for her immediate future were at the forefront of one of the week's most interesting rumors.

Then there is Kevin Owens, whose own immediate future may be tied not to the brand he calls home.

John Cena No Longer Up For Shazaam!

At one point, Cena was up for the role of Shazaam! in the DC Comics film based on the legendary superhero. The role would have pitted him against Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, giving audiences a different take on Cena vs. The Rock, this time on the big screen.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Cena will not be entering the DC Universe.

"PWInsider.com has learned from a well-placed source that Cena met with the film's director David F. Sandberg last month but is not one of the final names in the running for the film."

The revelation is a bummer of sorts, as the on-screen chemistry between Cena and the Rock is electrifying. The role also would have been, arguably, the most significant of Cena's young film career and a star-making turn for the West Newbury, Massachusetts, native.

Missing out on that film would be crushing to some young, inexperienced actors, but Cena has a slew of films coming up—including a Transformers spin-off and a buddy film with comedian Kumail Nanjiani—and will be just fine.



A Massive Push for Kairi Sane

The winner of the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane clearly has a bright future in NXT.

If the report from Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats is correct, she may be adding another title to her resume sooner than later.

"The expectation is Kairi Sane's push will continue with a title win at NXT TakeOver."

The brand is holding matches to determine who will compete in the Fatal 4-Way match for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. By way of her victory in the Mae Young Classic, Sane is guaranteed a spot in the match.

With competitors such as Ember Moon, Ruby Riot, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair all possibilities, the opposition will be tough. Given the wave of momentum she is riding in comparison to her prospective opponents, it only makes sense to crowd Sane as the new face of women's wrestling in NXT with a victory in Houston.

The Kevin Owens Show Moves To Monday Nights?

Ortman continued to dish out the rumors this week, revealing that Kevin Owens' stint on SmackDown could be over just months after it started.

"Kevin Owens has been advertised for several Raw brand house shows after Hell in a Cell, leading to talk his match with Shane McMahon could create a storyline reason for him to return to Mondays."

Should Owens move back to Raw, it would be a major blow for a SmackDown brand severely lacking credible main event heels. Jinder Mahal has succeeded, for the most part, as the heel WWE champion, but beyond him, Owens is the only legitimate main event-quality bad guy around whom WWE Creative can build entire feuds.

It would cripple a brand whose lone spark over the last two months has been Owens.

Yes, Raw would benefit. The brand needs heels beyond Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman to strengthen the top of the card, but it has more options at its disposal, with The Miz, Neville, Elias and even someone like the insufferable Enzo Amore, who can rise to that level and generate interest.

SmackDown does not have that luxury.