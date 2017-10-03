Lions Safety Miles Killebrew Had 6 Friends Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew said six of his friends were wounded during the mass shooting Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Kyle Meinke of MLive.com passed along comments the Henderson, Nevada, native made about the situation Monday.

"It was heartbreaking," Killebrew said. "I had texts asking if my family was OK, and I didn't know what they were talking about. So I was able to read and see what was going online, and my heart was broken. That's when I started reaching out to people who I knew back home. That's when I got news of things that were happening. I was able to see online what was going on. It's senseless."

Killebrew was in Minnesota for the Lions' road game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The strong safety said he's happy his parents also made the trip because his mother is a fan of country music, the genre played at the festival in Las Vegas.

"Just love who's around you right now, because this day and age, you never know what's going to happen," he said, noting one of his friends remained hospitalized. "Just show some love to the people around you, if you can. Sometimes that's all you can do."

On Tuesday morning, Madison Park, Darran Simon and Holly Yan of CNN reported 59 people were killed and another 527 are recovering from injuries suffered when Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd from a 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history, and the motive remains unknown, according to CNN.

Killebrew noted some of his friends arrived at the scene as first responders.

"The stories are all pretty similar—guys who weren't even on duty, but went down there just to try to help however they can," he said. "To go from responding to maybe a single incident, to now there's bodies everywhere, you can't unsee stuff like that."

The Lions defender added people should try to help in any way they can, especially by donating blood.