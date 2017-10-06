Re-Grading Every Team's 2017 Offseason Moves

0 of 32

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Every NFL team enters the offseason with a shopping list. As each wanders down the free-agency and draft aisles, those needs are checked off and hopefully never spoken of again.

Sometimes it works that way. Sometimes you're the Buffalo Bills, a surprisingly competitive team early in 2017 after inserting the right pieces in their defensive backfield. Or sometimes you're the Chicago Bears, a team that actually thought Mike Glennon could be a competent quarterback, and now first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky is set to make his debut already.

A season can take many paths. The best intentions in March and April can be flushed away by October. Or a mid-round pick who didn't get much fanfare can turn into a rising talent right away.

The pendulum can swing in either direction, or anything in between. But in the warp speed of an NFL season, the results of offseason plans are delivered quickly.

We're now at the quarter mark of the 2017 season. So with that in mind, let's look back and re-grade the offseason moves for all 32 teams. Grades are based on how much the moves have impacted a team's standing and how well the acquired players have performed.