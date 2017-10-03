Cam Newton Joins Rare Company with Bounceback Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 22-of-29 passes for 316 yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 33-30 victory over the New England Patriots. He also contributed 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With the performance, Newton became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record six games with at least three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, per NFL Communications. The other quarterbacks to achieve the feat are Steve Young, Drew Brees, Jack Kemp, Tobin Rote and Billy Wade. If Newton puts up another performance of the type, he'll be in a club of his own.

Being in a club of his own is nothing new for the former MVP, however. Back during the 2016 season opener, Newton broke Steve Young's record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in NFL history with 44 (per Sports Illustrated) and now stands as the only QB to reach 50 of the sort.

Sunday's outburst could serve as a springboard for Newton to turn his season around. He had struggled through the first three weeks of the season, completing 51-of-83 passes for 566 yards, just two touchdowns and four interceptions while racking up only 46 yards and one score with his legs.

While the QB's performance came against the weak Patriots defense, Newton's matchup won't be as easy during Week 5. He'll face off against the Detroit Lions, who currently rank fourth in the league in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (four) and second in the league in most interceptions forced (five).