Hue Jackson Calls 1-19 Record as Browns Head Coach 'Horrible'

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said the team's 1-19 record since he took over ahead of the 2016 NFL season is "horrible."

On Tuesday, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com passed along the coach's honest assessment following the Browns' 31-7 home loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

"It is horrible," Jackson said. "And I will be the first to tell you that."

He added: "I don't like my record any more than you do or anybody does."

Cleveland's struggles can't be pinned entirely on Jackson. The roster lacks the necessary talent to compete for a playoff spot as the front office, led by president Paul DePodesta and general manager Sashi Brown, embark on an extended rebuilding project.

On Sunday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there are "fissures" between the team's coaching and personnel staffs about the direction and length of the retooling efforts.

"While some team sources said Haslam has seemed to be in denial about the dire state of relations between coaches and the front office in his organization this season, with losses already mounting and given his need to hold a conference call allaying some fears so soon in the schedule, there could be more tumult on the horizon in Cleveland," La Canfora wrote. "Haslam has been very loyal to Brown through his changing roles and promotions, but the viability of the Jackson/Brown regime is waning by the week."

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted the head coach downplayed the situation later Sunday.

"I know nothing about any of that stuff," Jackson said. "People can say what they're going to say. Let's be honest, that has been the [reported] flavor of this organization for years. That doesn't exist in our building at all. I know those things are going to come. You guys are going to ask those questions. I know nothing about that at all."

Nevertheless, it's already starting to look like another lost season for the Browns. They own an 0-4 record, tied with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers for the worst mark in the NFL, and have the second-worst point differential at minus-44.

While Cleveland has some promising young talent on defense, led by Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers, the lack of playmakers on offense is a major concern. It owns a league-high 12 picks in the 2018 draft, but whether the current regime will remain in place to make those selections is unclear.