Virgil van Dijk Harbours 'No Regrets,' Hints at January Liverpool Move

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has left open the possibility of a midseason move to Liverpool after admitting he has "no regrets" over handing in a transfer request and will look to "see what's possible" in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international spoke to Fox Sports (h/t James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo) and appeared to suggest he'd still be willing to changing clubs when the transfer window re-opens in the winter:

"I have no regrets. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you're a professional, so now I'll give everything to the club.

"Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what's possible."

Liverpool's early-season form has shown they could do with the reinforcements after conceding 12 goals in their first seven Premier League matches. Reds writer Jack Lusby criticised manager Jurgen Klopp's failure to recruit at centre-back over the summer:

Pearce chronicled the club's summer links with Van Dijk, Liverpool's "top transfer target." The Reds apologised to the Saints after being accused of tapping up their star, only for the defender to hand in a transfer request.

But despite that twist, Liverpool failed to make their move for the Dutchman, whose Premier League profile rose during a successful 2016-17 campaign at St Mary's Stadium.

It seems clear Van Dijk is ready to move onto greener pastures, and his recent praise of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge while talking to ex-England captain Rio Ferdinand only fuelled rumours further, via Empire of the Kop:

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has likely grown tired of attempting to keep his star man content on England's south coast, although his recent comments to the media suggested he was happy with Van Dijk:

"Little by little he's getting better. It will be difficult to see the best Virgil in the first game or even the second. We need to be patient.

"After this game we've got two weeks and we'll play a friendly in the middle. I'm happy with his attitude and I'm sure he'll be ready when he does come back."

The scars of this summer's events still appear to be prominent, however, as when asked if Van Dijk would still be Southampton captain, Pellegrino replied: "Virgil is one of the captains. I will think about it."

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have formed Liverpool's centre-back pairing of choice, and while Van Dijk would be a savvy upgrade on either player, the Saints aren't likely to be open to a sale midway through the season.

If the Merseysiders weren't willing to stump up the necessary fee for Van Dijk in the summer, they'll need to do so in January if they're to have any chance of convincing Pellegrino's side to part ways with their star.