WWE 2K18: Release Date and Newest Additions to Universe Mode

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

WWE 2K18 is loaded with new features, including a few that will enhance the experience in one of its most popular game modes in the form of Universe Mode.

Universe Mode allows players to book shows, create pay-per-view cards, set up rivalries and essentially make their own day-to-day version of WWE programming as they see fit.

It has been a staple in the WWE 2K games for several years, and while it remains so in WWE 2K18, there are some notable changes that set it apart from previous versions.

WWE 2K18 is set for worldwide release Oct. 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows, and Universe Mode is among the biggest aspects that has gamers buzzing.

In a recent blog post for the WWE 2K website, WWE 2K18 Universe Mode designer Cristo Kyriazis ran down some of the biggest changes players can expect.

As has always been the case with Universe Mode, gamers have the option of creating their own rivalries or allowing the game to make them happen at random.

In an effort to help the player plan for what may be on the horizon, WWE 2K18 added a feature called "potential rivalries."

With potential rivalries, there is a meter that builds up between two Superstars the more they interact, and once that meter becomes full, they go into standby mode and prepare to enter into an active rivalry.

Once a rivalry is active, there is also a new system for determining how heated that feud is.

The intensity system has low, medium, high and very high levels represented by the colors green, yellow, orange and red, respectively.

With the intensity system, rivalries can build from friendly to confrontational to a situation that sees the Superstars taking cheap shots and creating distractions. It then culminates in the red zone, with the rivals attacking each other and essentially entering into a blood feud.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

In terms of separating Superstars from each other and determining who should pursue certain championships, the new power-rankings system makes the decisions far easier for players.

Superstars earn rankings depending upon their in-ring success, and the higher they're ranked, the more boosts they get to their attributes.

Power rankings are unique in that they can take an already top-flight Superstar to a different level, or put an unexpected Superstar in title contention by strengthening their attributes and putting them on a level comparable to the main eventers.

Universe Mode is still ultimately about the gamer having all the control and customization ability, but the new features go a long way toward aiding them in making decisions and building the best Universe possible.

