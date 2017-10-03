    Barcelona's Gerard Pique Branded 'Arseh--e' by Spectators at Spain Training

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 26: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona faces the media during a press conference at FC Barcelona Sports Centre on May 26, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    The chaos surrounding Catalonia's referendum for independence on Sunday extended to Spain's national team training after fans attended and jeered pro-secession campaigner Gerard Pique.

    Barcelona's star defender offered to quit the national team after hundreds were hurt attempting to vote in Sunday's ballot, per the Independent's Ed Malyon, while beIN Sports' David Cartlidge detailed the scenes at Spain's training base in Madrid:

    Rather than take on a unified stance and encourage Pique to rethink his offer to leave, Malyon wrote that fans cried "son of a bitch" and chanted: "Pique, arseh--e, Spain is your country.... Pique, arseh--e, leave the national team."

    The Catalan-born stalwart has long been a supporter of Catalan independence, and after welling up describing Sunday's violent scenes in his native Barcelona, Sport Witness showed how Pique has become the talk of Spain's sport pages:

    Spain are scheduled to face Albania in Alicante on Friday in what will be their penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifier before travelling to Jerusalem for their last Group G matchup on Monday.

    The reaction of some sections of Spain suggests politics is a priority over on-field results, as it would only be to the team's detriment if Pique were to quit international duty for manager Julen Lopetegui's side.

    Because of the clashes on Sunday and in protest of La Liga's refusal to postpone the match, Barcelona played their home fixture against Las Palmas behind closed doors but still won the fixture 3-0.

    Jonathan Viera was part of the Las Palmas team that suffered defeat at the hands of Pique and Co., but the midfield maestro encouraged supporters not to question the defender's commitment, via Goal:

    Of course, it's worth noting that those who voiced their views at Spain's Madrid training base on Monday only represent one view on Pique's national team involvement.

    Spain are currently three points clear of Italy at the summit of qualification Group G and can wrap up top spot if they beat Albania on Friday, making that home fixture of paramount importance for Lopetegui's men.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Wenger Hoping to Swap Alexis for PSG's Draxler

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bale Doesn't Win Wales Player of the Year After 4-Year Streak

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Denis Suarez Fighting for His Future at Barcelona

      Barca Blaugranes
      via Barca Blaugranes
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Host Stunned as A-League Player Walks Off Set

      NewsComAu
      via NewsComAu