Week 5 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Adding and dropping players in fantasy football is always a tricky proposition.

On the add side, you need to stay active in order to compete for the championship (unless you had a near-perfect draft). The trick there is to not ruin your waiver priority or budget on a player who may regress following a good week or one who may not make the most out of new opportunities.

On the flip side, it's imperative to avoid going into panic mode and dropping players who haven't done well but may in the future.

Here's a look at the best adds, notable drops and one omission that deserves explanation following Week 4 action.

Best Adds

New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman (Handcuffs: Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen)

In his final three regular-season games last year for the New York Giants, Paul Perkins, coming off an impressive career at UCLA, rushed for 226 yards on 47 carries for a 4.81-yard average.

Perkins' tough running seemed to foreshadow promise for his second season, and he was given the starter's job.

This season has not gone well for Perkins, however, as he's managed just 61 yards on 32 carries for a 1.91-yard average. Many times, he simply hasn't had a hole to burst through, but the Giants might have to shake things up going forward to provide a spark to the running game.

That spark might be rookie Wayne Gallman, who won a national championship with Clemson last season. Gallman made his pro debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he provided some life to the tune of 50 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches.

Those aren't eye-popping stats, but Gallman's performance should open up the doors to further opportunities for a winless Giants team, as James Kratch of NJ Advance Media noted.

Gallman should receive at least a few starts moving forward, with Orleans Darkwa as the primary backup and Shane Vereen as the pass-catching third-down back.

Minnesota Vikings RB Latavius Murray (Handcuff: Jerrick McKinnon)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered an awful torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the year. Obviously, the hope is that he returns 100 percent and that he's ready to go in 2018.

Latavius Murray will now get the call to start for Minnesota. The former Oakland Raider rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2015 and for 12 touchdowns in 2016. For his career, he has run for 4.2 yards per carry.

Murray hasn't gotten off to a great start this year as Cook's backup, however, as he's only accrued 38 yards on 14 carries.

Still, Murray has produced in recent history, so don't be surprised if he picks things up as he's inserted into the flow of the offense with increased reps.

Jerrick McKinnon, who was the Vikings' third-round draft pick in 2014, will assume backup duties. For his career, he has rushed for 4.1 yards per carry.

Much like Vereen above, he is a pass-catching threat out of the backfield (notably, he caught 43 passes last season, which accounted for nearly 20 percent of his touches from the line of scrimmage).

Notable Drops

New Orleans Saints RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer someday after a fantastic 10-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, but his time with the New Orleans Saints simply isn't working out.

Peterson has only touched the ball 29 times in four contests. He's working in a crowded backfield alongside Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara, who may have just positioned himself as the lead back in a committee with 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown last week and another score the week before.

Peterson, who has rushed for just 81 yards on 27 carries thus far, doesn't look like he's going to get many opportunities in the Saints backfield.

Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler

If not for a last-second touchdown against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins would have been shut out in their last two games, as they lost to Gang Green 20-6 before falling to the New Orleans Saints 20-0.

Two weeks don't make a whole season, and the Dolphins could turn things around, especially if they get the run game going again with Jay Ajayi, who amassed 1,272 rushing yards last season.

But right now, the entire offense looks stuck in neutral, which makes it hard to trust quarterback Jay Cutler, a viable fantasy backup before the season who probably can't fit that bill now.

Aside from the fact that the Dolphins' best player is a running back who goes toe-to-toe with defensive lineman between the tackles, Cutler is fourth-worst in yards per attempt and 25th in quarterback rating.

Cutler is seventh in completion percentage, but with the run-first offense currently stagnant, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with the Dolphins' passing game to see if head coach Adam Gase can scheme ways to turn things around.

An Explanation for an Omission

Promising Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Chris Carson suffered an awful ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts and is out for the season. Hopefully he recovers well and is ready for the 2018 campaign.

Carson was the primary Seattle ball-carrier for the past two games, but it's simply impossible to tell where the Seahawks are going to go at the position right now.

They have four other running backs who have received touches this year: Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic. Rawls and Lacy are between-the-tackles runners, while Prosise and McKissic are pass-catching, third-down backs.

If you can figure out who is going to get enough touches, then consider adding that player to your fantasy roster. Ultimately, it's probably best to see how things shake out in Seattle. We may just end up seeing a running back by committee where touches are split up equitably.