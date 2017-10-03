Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine's Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Washington dropped to 2-2 following Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and fantasy football players who relied on its running backs were feeling the team's pain.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins led the team with 38 rushing yards, while Rob Kelley managed 23 on seven carries, Samaje Perine tallied 27 on six carries and Chris Thompson posted 23 on six carries.

If that weren't enough, Thompson was the only one with a reception out of the trio, and it went for a mere four yards.

Here is a fantasy breakdown for all three moving forward.

Rob Kelley

Lack of production isn't the only concern for Kelley, as Washington announced he suffered an ankle injury during the contest. It kept him out of the game down the stretch and prevented him from tacking on what could have been critical fantasy points for those looking for a Monday comeback.

Kelley also missed Washington's Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders, so it is fair to have lingering health concerns moving forward after Monday.

He was Washington's most reliable back last season and led the team with 704 rushing yards, so don't give up on Kelley just yet. What's more, the undefeated Chiefs entered Monday's contest eighth in the league in points allowed per game, so Kelley should have easier matchups in the near future.

Stash Kelley on your bench for now with the hope he regains his health in the near future, but Washington's crowded backfield limits his overall ceiling and suggests he could fall short of last year's mark of 704 rushing yards.

Chris Thompson

Thompson's performance was the most disappointing of all considering his recent outings gave fantasy players plenty of reason for optimism.

He torched the Los Angeles Rams for 77 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries in Week 2 and followed up with six catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in a display of aerial dominance against the Raiders. It appeared as if Thompson was poised to be a two-way, game-changing back this year, but he failed to take advantage of Kelley's setback against a strong Kansas City defense.

Fortunately for those relying on Thompson, he won't be facing the likes of Justin Houston every week.

The Florida State product is still worth a start in Washington's next game, especially in point-per-reception leagues after he had 49 catches last year and turned heads in the early going this season. As always with non-superstars lacking a dominant track record to fall back on, exercise caution, but Thompson's ability as a receiver should make him Washington's most consistent producer in the backfield.

Samaje Perine

Fantasy players looking to play Perine should monitor Kelley's status because he figures to be the immediate beneficiary should the Tulane product miss time with Thompson serving as a pass-catching back.

Perine led Washington with 19 carries against Oakland and 21 carries against Los Angeles, so the sudden drop-off in opportunity should be a red flag for those who have the rookie. The consistent chances were the one thing to point to because he has just two catches for six yards on the season and averaged 2.9 yards per carry in the previous two contests.

Perine's failure to take advantage of golden opportunities in his last two games and Monday's lackluster showing suggest he is not worth a start anytime soon. Keep him on your bench as a last resort should Kelley be forced to sit out for extensive time, but Perine's value is limited at this point.