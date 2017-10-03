WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 2

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 2 episode of Raw featured the continued build to the return of The Shield but it was The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, who earned "winner" status for obliterating Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at the top of the show.

The big man continued to rebound following his No Mercy loss to Brock Lesnar with a quality win and show of dominance.

If he is on a roll, Matt Hardy is the opposite.

The former tag team champion was once again paired with Jason Jordan, this time in a losing effort to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. It was, yet again, an example of WWE Creative not knowing how to utilize the older Hardy without brother Jeff there to complete the package.

Mickie James continued to build momentum for herself ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, while The Miztourage's Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were cast aside in favor of Cesaro and Sheamus.