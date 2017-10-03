NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Updated 2017 Regular-Season Standings

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins put on a show at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. The contest came down to the final drive, but head coach Andy Reid's group pulled out a victory to remain undefeated, which reserves their spot atop the Week 5 power rankings.

Unlike the Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons experienced their first loss, which adds some mystery in the order among top-tier NFL teams.

Is it possible the New England Patriots ruined their roster with all the offseason trades and acquisitions? At 2-2, the Super Bowl champions look like an average team that can't stop a decent offense.

Among the non-playoff teams from the previous year, which club finally earned some respect in the power rankings and cracked the top 10?

Before checking out the Week 5 standings, you can look back at the Week 4 listings for context.

Week 5 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

2. Atlanta Falcons (3-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

4. Denver Broncos (3-1)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

6. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

7. New England Patriots (2-2)

8. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

9. Detroit Lions (3-1)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (3-1)

11. Washington Redskins (2-2)

12. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

13. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

14. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

15. Houston Texans (2-2)

16. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

17. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

18. New Orleans Saints (2-2)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

20. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

22. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

25. New York Jets (2-2)

26. New York Giants (0-4)

27. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

28. Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)

29. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

30. Chicago Bears (1-3)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-4)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-4)

Kansas City Chiefs Remain Undefeated at No. 1

There's one spot in the Week 5 power rankings that no one can dispute. The Chiefs distinguished themselves as the best team in the NFL with the league's only 4-0 record.

Despite a regular-season opener against New England, Washington posed the toughest challenge to Kansas City through four weeks, which says a lot about head coach Jay Gruden's group.

The Chiefs' offensive trio flashed on the prime-time stage in a hard-fought battle:

Kansas City looks well on its way to another playoff appearance under head coach Andy Reid. However, we all know the Chiefs must carry their success into the postseason or else they're showing us an autumn story we've seen before in the past two years.

Right now, though, this club sits above the rest in the NFL hierarchy.

No. 8 Buffalo Bills Stifled Explosive Atlanta Falcons

The Buffalo Bills' stunning 23-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium shocked many including the reporters for the visiting team.

Running back LeSean McCoy made sure to remind naysayers about their inaccurate predictions:

In fairness, who predicted the Bills—a team that hasn't won at least 10 regular-season games since the 1999 season—would beat the undefeated NFC champions? Nonetheless, Buffalo added another quality win to its 2017 resume and lead the AFC East division.

In the Week 4 rankings, the Bills ranked No. 20. Now, they're in the top 10 with some respect for their 3-1 record. Still, there's some skepticism on whether this club could hold as a top-tier squad. Look no further than the 2011 season in which Buffalo started 4-1 and finished 6-10.

The Bills surge the rankings to take the No. 8 spot, but will this team sustain early momentum?

No. 14 Oakland Raiders Lose Game, Quarterback in Week 4

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders' 2017 season outlook took a wrong turn when the team lost consecutive games and received bad news about their starting quarterback.

According to head coach Jack Del Rio during Monday's media press conference, Derek Carr suffered a transverse process fracture, which will sideline him for two to six weeks.

We saw the Raiders offense struggle without Carr at the end of the previous season. This time, EJ Manuel will take over the starting spot. However, Oakland's offense didn't play well with its franchise signal-caller in the two previous outings. The Silver and Black scored 10 points against the Redskins and Denver Broncos.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The ground attack ranked No. 6 under former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, with Latavius Murray as the featured back during the 2016 campaign. Todd Downing took over play-calling duties and Marshawn Lynch leads the backfield, but the offensive line hasn't lived up to its billing in 2017.

It's a complete surprise to see the Raiders regress on the offensive end and until that changes, they're a team with a depreciating stock in the power rankings.