Chiefs' Last-Second Fumble-Recovery TD Hits Backdoor Cover in Win vs. Redskins

The box score of the Kansas City Chiefs' 29-20 victory over Washington indicates a typical two-score win on a Monday night.

It was anything but that.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker drilled a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, giving Washington one final chance. It fumbled in desperation mode, clearing the way for Justin Houston to scoop up the ball and run it in for a touchdown:

As VegasInsider.com noted, gamblers were surely paying attention:

Fantasy players also felt the impact of the ultimately meaningless play in terms of who won and lost on the field:

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted broadcaster Sean McDonough provided a nod to the gamblers when he said "This might be meaningful to some!" on the call.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports was looking for broadcasters who have made similar winks toward those watching games with a gambling perspective in the past:

While the final play overshadowed the result for many, the 4-0 Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL after Monday's victory. Quarterback Alex Smith was efficient at 27-of-37 for 293 yards and a touchdown (to go with 56 rushing yards and another score on the ground), while running back Kareem Hunt tallied 101 rushing yards in support.

Washington had a chance to win on its penultimate possession when Josh Doctson dropped what would have been Kirk Cousins' third touchdown pass. Instead, it settled for a game-tying field goal before the Chiefs answered with the winning field goal and backdoor cover on the defensive touchdown.