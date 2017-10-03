Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Stephen Haas/Associated Press

The Wisconsin Badgers are 4-0 in their last four meetings with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, including a blowout victory in the Big Ten championship game a few seasons back, and 3-1 against the spread.

The Badgers are marked as double-digit chalk for their visit to Lincoln to battle the Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Badgers opened as 10-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.8-14.1 Badgers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Wisconsin Badgers can cover the spread

Wisconsin is 4-0 on the season, after opening Big Ten play with a 33-24 victory over Northwestern last week. The Badgers trailed the Wildcats at the half 10-7, but scored the first 24 points out of the locker room. They also had the 16-point spread covered at 31-10 but allowed Northwestern to score twice in the last five minutes and missed the cash.

Wisconsin only managed 306 yards of offense on the day, but the UW defense held the Wildcats to just 244 yards, 25 on the ground, recorded eight sacks and scored nine points of its own on a pick-six and a safety. The Badgers have now outgained and outrushed each of their four opponents this season.

Why the Nebraska Cornhuskers can cover the spread

Since suffering that embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois a few weeks back the Cornhuskers have started Big Ten play 2-0, including a 28-6 win at Illinois last Friday night. Nebraska took a 7-0 lead on its opening drive of the game, led 21-3 at the half and coasted from there, covering rather easily as a six-point favorite.

On the night the 'Huskers outgained the Illini 411-199 and outrushed them 165-93. Quarterback Tanner Lee, after a couple of rough outings, hit on 17-of-24 throws for 246 yards and three touchdowns, without a pick, while running back Devine Ozigbo ran 18 times for 106 yards and a score. And the Blackshirts defense allowed just 2.5 yards per rush and carded five sacks.

Two weeks ago Nebraska had to come from behind to beat Rutgers 27-17, but only because two 'Huskers turnovers led directly to 10 Scarlet Knights points.

Smart pick

Wisconsin is highly thought of at the moment, but perhaps overrated on this spread. Nebraska, meanwhile, isn't setting the world on fire but could lurk as a live 'dog here. The Badgers should still win this game but the smart money on the college football lines takes the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in eight of Nebraska's last 10 games after a win.

Nebraska is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after losing the previous game in a matchup.

Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.