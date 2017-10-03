Latest Rumors, Preview for Final WWE SmackDown Live Before Hell in a Cell 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Final preparations before the descent into Hell in a Cell are upon us.

On Tuesday's WWE SmackDown, the blue brand's commissioner will have trouble not completely unhinging as he confronts the man who bloodied his father and hobbled Sami Zayn. Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens are set to face off before they look to tear into each other at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE champ Jinder Mahal are sure to cross paths as well. The same goes for The New Day and The Usos, who are just days away from entering The Devil's Playground in a battle for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.



The Pepsi Center in Denver will host the latest SmackDown one night after welcoming Raw into town.

Just how will WWE hype Hell in a Cell? Will any surprise guests stroll in?

Read on as we dive into these questions with the help of news updates and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com. The fun and violence will begin at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

The countdown to the return of Paige continues.

After recovering from neck surgery, The Anti-Diva is reportedly ready to step into the ring again, and she's likely to do so for the blue brand.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson wrote, "All signs are that former WWE Divas champion Paige has been cleared to return to the ring. The belief is that although she was drafted to Raw in 2016 during the brand split, that will be ignored and she will return to the ring as part of the Smackdown brand."

WWE may wish to wait until after Hell in a Cell to start a fresh story with her, but fans will be on the lookout for the British bruiser each and every Tuesday until she's back.

Primo Colon could be on SmackDown again soon too.

After a knee injury kept him out of action for three months, he has returned to the house show circuit. Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online that the former tag team champ returned to the ring at an event in New Mexico last weekend.

Fans should also keep an eye out for a shift in Randy Orton's character. He is apparently tired of being a babyface.

In an appearance on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Orton said (link contains NSFW language), "I'm sick of this babyface thing, that's for sure."

SmackDown Streaks

Charlotte Flair's return to contention has seen her improve her record dramatically. The Queen knocked off Carmella last week, keeping her roll going.

The victory was her fourth straight, per CageMatch.net. She suffered a five-match losing streak before this, but it's clear WWE has decided to start booking her like a threat to the champion again.

That promises to continue to help set up Flair's SmackDown women's title match with Natalya at Hell in a Cell.

Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder would settle for just a single win at this point.

The duo has grown frustrated as it's been unable to get anything going. The Hype Bros fell to The Usos last week and have now lost five matches in a row, per CageMatch.net.

Their failures have grown into a storyline, one that is teasing a split between the two men.

Last Leg of Hell in a Cell Build

Last week, The Usos and The New Day bickered at ringside. The champs challenged their rivals to take their tag team title match into the Hell in a Cell.

As one of the two bouts inside The Devil's Playground, this is bound to get a good amount of attention Tuesday night. It's rare tag teams step inside that structure, and The New Day vs. The Usos rivalry is one of the best SmackDown has going.

A tense verbal exchange is apparently on the way. The WWE.com preview stated that Jimmy and Jey Uso will "read The New Day their rights tonight."

Mahal has spent much of the lead to his match with Nakamura mocking and insulting the No. 1 contender. The promos have ranged from boring to offensive.

Now, it's Nakamura's turn to fire shots at The Maharaja. Per the WWE.com preview, Nakamura will kick off SmackDown with an interview.

Baron Corbin is set to clash with Tye Dillinger in a warmup match before his U.S. title bout against AJ Styles. The Lone Wolf has ambushed and angered Dillinger for weeks. Either comeuppance is coming his way or he'll gain momentum by taking out The Perfect 10.

Plus, Breezango will bring back The Fashion Files after too long of an absence. The comedy skits have been among SmackDown's highlights this year.

All those stories will have to compete with the tale of McMahon vs. Owens, which has taken over the PPV build and became the clear main event.

The intensity between these two men has reached a nuclear level. That's bound to continue in their last meeting before Hell in a Cell.

It's a safe bet that KO does something dastardly. He has already headbutted McMahon's 72-year-old father and hung a steel chair around Zayn's neck. It will soon be Shane-O-Mac's turn to experience Owens' vileness and to give fans a sneak peek of how savage this match will be Sunday.