Are The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus a Worthy 1st Feud for Shield Reunion?

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

At the conclusion of Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns was joined in the locker room by old allies Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Shield is back!

After watching Reigns get beat down by The Miz and former tag team champions Cesaro and Sheamus this week and witnessing weeks of WWE Creative subtly hinting at the possible reunion of The Shield, the rumors and speculation that have run rampant were finally confirmed.

Over the course of The Shield's initial run on the main roster, the trio fought some of the greatest teams in WWE history, including The Wyatt Family, Evolution and the unlikely grouping of Undertaker, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

With so much history attached to the group, reforming The Shield just to let them square off against The Miztourage would be a lackluster usage to say the least.

The WWE Universe would have loved watching The Shield destroy The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, but Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns deserve so much better.

In recent weeks, Ambrose and Rollins have been locked in a battle with Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championship and the matches have been fantastic.

In the same vein, Reigns and Miz have been going back and forth, with the Intercontinental champion using his mic skills to actually get the WWE Universe to cheer for the typically hated Superstar.

Combining the elite heel promo work from The Miz with the speed and strength of The Bar makes for an amazing group that is far more worthy of squaring off against The Shield in their first feud back together.

The Miztourage is fun, but Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus will be a more enjoyable storyline both in the ring and on the mic.

With the heels guaranteed to generate a negative reaction, The Shield members would be the ultimate faces.

WWE bringing The Shield back together on screen was a huge moment for the company and something that shouldn't be squandered.

As well as The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus have performed recently, The Shield must come out victorious in their first match following their reunion, likely the Raw-exclusive TLC pay-per-view on Oct. 22.

For hardcore wrestling fans who have been waiting for The Shield to reunite, the problem isn't whether The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus are worthy opponents, but instead if WWE Creative can follow up a victory with a viable trio for a second feud.

Unless WWE has something big planned to further The Shield vs. new Miztourage storyline, the reunion between Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns could be short-lived.

Regardless of what comes next, the WWE Universe should simply enjoy The Shield while it's around.

