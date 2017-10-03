NFL Predictions Week 5: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 4 of the NFL season brought plenty of blowouts, from the Houston Texans shocking the Tennessee Titans 57-14 to the New Orleans Saints blanking the Miami Dolphins 20-0 in London.

But everyone can agree that while blowouts may be fun when it's your favorite team laying down the hurt, close games that go down to the wire are the most enjoyable ones to watch. We got a couple of those as well last week, from the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers taking it to overtime for a final score of 18-15 to the New York Jets also needing another quarter to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20.

Week 5 looks to be a week of strategic chess matches, with few big favorites heading into the week. Of course, that could make betting difficult this week.

There aren't any huge point spreads heading into Week 5, save for the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are nine-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars (and likely mostly because they're at home).

So, hopefully, we're in store for some close games on the slate.

NFL Week 5 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England (-5) at Tampa Bay: 8:25 p.m., CBS; Prediction: Patriots 30, Buccaneers 20

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia (-6): 1 p.m., Fox; Prediction: Cardinals 17, Eagles 28

Buffalo at Cincinnati (-2.5): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Bills 21, Bengals 14

Carolina at Detroit (-2.5): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Lions 28, Panthers 14

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (-9): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Steelers 24, Jaguars 17

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (-3.5): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Giants 17, Chargers 10

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (-1.5): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Browns 17, Jets 14

San Francisco at Indianapolis (Ev): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Colts 10, 49ers 7

Tennessee (-3) at Miami: 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Titans 21, Dolphins 10

Baltimore at Oakland (-4): 4:05 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Raiders 17, Ravens 14

Seattle (-2.5) at L.A. Rams: 4:05 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 21

Green Bay at Dallas (-2): 4:25 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 27

Kansas City (-3.5) at Houston: 8:30 p.m. NBC; Prediction: Chiefs 28, Texans 21

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota (-3.5) at Chicago: 8:30 p.m. ESPN; Prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 14

Biggest Favorites

New England Patriots

Oddsmakers can't seem to help making the Patriots significant favorites week after week...but has their play through four games merited it?

Shockingly, the Patriots are at 2-2 after four and somehow in third place in the AFC East. Yes, they're behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the standings.

The most puzzling aspect of the Patriots' slow start is that, other than losing Julian Edelman for the season, they aren't dealing with a slew of injuries. Preferred starters Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis are all healthy on offense.

Sure, the defense has regressed. In fact, the Patriots are last in the league in both scoring and yards allowed, letting opponents put up an average of 32 points and 457 yards per game. Yikes.

The Patriots went with free-agent Stephon Gilmore at the cornerback position, and it's safe to say he's not delivering. They're also missing Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins, two leaders who left the team in 2016.

So long as Tom Brady is running it, you can never count out New England's offense. But if the defense can't get it together, the Patriots could be in trouble.

Philadelphia Eagles

After four weeks, the Eagles are sitting pretty at 3-1 atop the NFC East. Their sole loss this season has come at the hands of a good Kansas City Chiefs team.

So it's no surprise that the Eagles are favored by six points against the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to the start of the season, this matchup would have been circled as a tough conference showdown, and perhaps the line would have favored the other team.

However, the Cardinals have been struggling this season without running back David Johnson; at 2-2, they're sitting at third place in the NFC West.

There's no question that the Eagles' success this year begins with second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. At first blush, his stats don't jump off the page. He's completing 60.5 percent of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns to two interceptions.

But Wentz's gutty style of play has led the Eagles to first place in their division.

He's pushing the ball down the field. He's using his experience playing in a pro-style offense in college to his advantage, calling protections and audibles at the line. In short, he's leading this team.

That's why the Cardinals should be wary.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 3-1 Steelers have earned a reputation in recent years for being like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when it comes to play at home versus play away from Heinz Field, and that's holding true for the most part in 2017.

At the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Steelers barely squeaked by with a 21-18 victory. And they fell to the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 in a Week 3 shock.

The Steelers can point to a sound 26-9 victory (strangely, their second one to the tune of that point differential this season) over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, and they're lucky to be home in Week 5 to try to keep that momentum going.

The 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars aren't pushovers by any means. They've beaten the Houston Texans and Ravens.

But quarterback Blake Bortles isn't excelling; in Week 4 against the New York Jets, he went 15-of-35 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And the Steelers defense, a unit that has notched 15 sacks and seven takeaways so far this season, can exploit that.

All odds via OddsShark and current as of Oct. 2.