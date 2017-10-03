MLB Playoff Schedule 2017: AL, NL Wild Card TV, Live-Stream Info and Picks

Brian Davidson/Getty Images

Two of the most drama-filled nights in the baseball calendar are in front of us on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bronx and Phoenix.

The American League and National League Wild Card Games will determine the fourth participants in both league's divisional series that begin in the AL on Thursday and NL on Friday.

Joe Girardi's New York Yankees host the surprising Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, while a pair of NL West foes, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, await us on Wednesday night.

TV and Live-Stream Info

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS.com or the TBS app

Game Information and Picks

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

The Yankees and Twins most recently squared off at Yankee Stadium in September, and Tuesday's starter Luis Severino took the mound for the September 20 clash.

During his three innings on the mound against the Twins, Severino conceded five hits and three earned runs over 71 pitches before he was replaced by Chasen Shreve. Brian Dozier, Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco all played key roles in a third-inning rally that produced three runs. The Twins should be able to take the scouting report from September 20 to help them earn an edge on Tuesday.

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Ervin Santana, who will oppose Severino on Tuesday, pitched 5.2 innings in the September 18 meeting between the two teams. Santana didn't have a bad outing that day, but he was done in by a high pitch count of 96. Santana has a good amount of postseason experience from his stint with the Los Angeles Angels. He has a 2-2 record in eight postseason appearances, but he's never lasted more than 5.1 innings, per Baseball Reference.

Joe Mauer may seem like the player to watch in the Twins lineup, and he is, but for a different reason than you may think. In nine postseason games, Mauer has a .286 average and just one RBI. All of those games have been losses, with six coming at the hands of the Yankees in 2009 and 2010.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

There's plenty of postseason experience up and down the Yankees lineup, but most eyes will be on the big-swinging Aaron Judge and what impact he can make in a big game. Judge ended the regular season with 52 home runs and 114 RBI while hitting .270.

Pick: Yankees 4-2

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

After 19 meetings in the regular season, the Rockies and Diamondbacks are set to face off for a 20th time in 2017 on Wednesday at Chase Field. After recording his second straight 10-win season, Jon Gray will take the bump for the Rockies, while veteran Zack Greinke will oppose him.

Gray posted a 2-1 record in three starts against Arizona. The 25-year-old right-handed hurler struck out 10 batters in each of his victorious starts vs. the Diamondbacks. He went six innings for the win on June 30 and seven for the victory on September 12. Gray has not made a postseason appearance in his career.

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

Throughout his 13-year career, Greinke has made nine postseason appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. In each of his last six playoff starts, Greinke has lasted at least six innings. In all five of his regular-season starts vs. the Rockies in 2017, the experienced right-hander lasted seven innings all but once.

Although there's plenty of hope for the Diamondbacks with Greinke on the mound, there are some concerns about Paul Goldschmidt's bat, as the slugger didn't record a hit in his final five games of the regular season. He was only 3-for-17 in the last series against the Rockies from September 11-14.

The Rockies have plenty of power in their lineup, with three 30-plus home run hitters in Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds. Blackmon set the MLB record for RBI by a leadoff hitter with 104, and he'll be key as a tone-setter at the top of the lineup on Wednesday.

Pick: Diamondbacks 6-5

All statistics obtained from baseball-reference.com.