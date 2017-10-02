Penguins Unveil 2017 Stanley Cup Champion Rings

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins released photos of their Stanley Cup rings from last year's championship Monday:

Jostens created the design, announcing in a release that the 14-karat white and yellow gold rings feature 199 hand-set diamonds on top. More diamonds fill the Stanley Cups on the side, the year of 2017 and the player's number.

Penguins President David Morehouse expressed his happiness with his new piece of jewelry:

"It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring. We want to thank everyone at Jostens for doing a great job in creating this phenomenal ring to honor our back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. We are proud of what they accomplished and proud of what they mean to our city. The ring is a lasting tribute to their season of excellence."

The success is nothing new for this organization, which has won five Stanley Cup titles since 1991. For core players such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Marc-Andre Fleury, this is the third championship since 2009.

The team also became the first NHL team to win back-to-back titles since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.

All of this history is captured in the rings, with the image of five Stanley Cups on the side with each year listed.

It probably isn't easy to impress players and team personnel with so much already filling their trophy cases, but the latest design will likely turn some heads.