Dana White: UFC Donating $1 Million to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Dana White: UFC Donating $1 Million to Las Vegas Shooting VictimsOctober 2, 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada is home to the UFC and many of the company's fighters. It's no surprise, then, that the promotion was rocked by the mass shooting on Sunday night that left at least 59 dead and over 500 injured, per CNN.com.
The MMA world is taking action, with Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeting the UFC plans to donate $1 million to victims of the shooting:
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
UFC president Dana White tells me the organization will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas2017-10-2 21:26:16
Personalities from all levels of the sport are looking to help those affected, including comedian and longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who will be donating the proceeds from his upcoming show to the Las Vegas Victims Fund:
Fighters have been unanimous in their support of the city as well:
Cody Garbrandt @Cody_Nolove
To the fight fans living or traveling to Vegas this week. Please consider donating blood. Let's make a difference! @ufc https://t.co/QnAediwl8k2017-10-2 16:06:13
Amanda Nunes @Amanda_Leoa
Las Vegas 🙏🏼2017-10-2 13:27:43
Miesha Tate @MieshaTate
I'm honestly devastated for my city of Las Vegas, I'm sending prayers for all those caught in the horrific act of violence last night2017-10-2 17:06:26
Roxanne Modafferi @Roxyfighter
*pls SHARE*Syndicate MMA is hosting a charity seminar to benefit individuals&families affected by the horrible shooting.$25 minimum donation https://t.co/3XQTMgpd6U2017-10-2 18:15:21
Despite the tragedy, the company and its athletes will be returning to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Saturday, according to CBSSports.com. Those wishing to donate to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund can do so on its GoFundMe page.