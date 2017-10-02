Dana White: UFC Donating $1 Million to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Las Vegas, Nevada is home to the UFC and many of the company's fighters. It's no surprise, then, that the promotion was rocked by the mass shooting on Sunday night that left at least 59 dead and over 500 injured, per CNN.com.

The MMA world is taking action, with Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeting the UFC plans to donate $1 million to victims of the shooting:

Personalities from all levels of the sport are looking to help those affected, including comedian and longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who will be donating the proceeds from his upcoming show to the Las Vegas Victims Fund:

Fighters have been unanimous in their support of the city as well:

Despite the tragedy, the company and its athletes will be returning to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Saturday, according to CBSSports.com. Those wishing to donate to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund can do so on its GoFundMe page.