Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Appeal Arguments Heard, No Decision on Ban Made

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While arguments were heard on both sides, there was no decision reached Monday regarding a potential stay in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension case.

ESPN.com reported the news, noting the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard the arguments from both the NFL and the league's Players' Association. The NFL—which is fighting for a stay on the injunction previously issued on the Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension that has allowed him to continue playing—will file a response brief by Tuesday.

"The court said it will rule quickly once that brief is filed," per ESPN.com.

The ESPN.com report broke down three possible conclusions for the Circuit Court of Appeals to reach.

If it denies the stay, the second-year back will likely play the remainder of the 2017 campaign "with the legal battle to play out for the 2018 season." The court could also decide to vacate the injunction "believing the district court overreached when reviewing the decision."

The third possibility—the appeals court deciding the district court never had the authority to hear the case, thereby dismissing the lawsuit outright and initiating the suspension—would likely result in Elliott filing a temporary restraining order

The NFL suspended Elliott six games for violating the personal conduct policy because of his alleged role in a domestic violence case from 2016. On Sept. 8, a U.S. District Court judge placed the suspension on hold by allowing the NFLPA's preliminary injunction.

On the field, Elliott's Cowboys are 2-2 after winning the NFC East last year with a 13-3 mark. Elliott—who led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards as a rookie in 2016—has 277 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in the first four games.