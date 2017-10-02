    LaVar Ball: Magic Johnson 'Can't Tell Me What to Do,' Should 'Worry About Lonzo'

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: LaVar Ball attends the BIG3 at Staples Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    LaVar Ball isn't going to take orders from his son's new boss, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson.

    "[Magic is] not going to have no problems with what I do because he can't tell me what to do," Ball said, per Bill Oram of the SoCal News Group. "You worry about Lonzo."

    Johnson agreed with the sentiment at Lakers media day last week, noting he was more concerned with Lonzo Ball than his father, LaVar.

    "Only time I am going to concern myself with what [Lonzo] does off the court is if it is affecting his play on the court," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

    Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, made his preseason debut with the Lakers on Saturday in a 108-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 36 minutes and only scored five points on 2-of-9 shooting, although he also added eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

    While fans are excited for Lonzo to turn into a potential superstar, they are also happy to see LaVar. There was already a line at the last game to see the outspoken father:

    Although the elder Ball has rubbed some people the wrong way with his attitude, Johnson and the entire Lakers organization will hope there will be no off-court problems with the family.

